Cyber Monday 2021 sale in Singapore: what is it and the deals to expect this year

November isn't just about Black Friday, it also includes Cyber Monday which, in Singapore, is part and parcel of the mega sale we just simply call Black Friday. That's not necessarily the case elsewhere – in some markets like the US, Cyber Monday is its own big sale event, typically all done online, with different offers going live on that specific day.

We keep things a little simple in Singapore – retailers participating in Black Friday sales just extend the same offers to cover Cyber Monday as well, with not a lot of difference between the two actual days. So, locally, it's a four-day long weekend sale encapsulating both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with offers starting to show up a few days before the actual Friday.

So, what exactly does Cyber Monday mean in Singapore? We explain below.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday began as a promotion a little over 15 years ago in the US to support the then budding internet shopping phenomenon. It got tagged onto the end of the Black Friday sales to help new online retailers take a cut of the profits during that busy shopping period. And it clearly worked.

Cyber Monday is now an integral part of the Black Friday weekend, with plenty of deals on offer. This year Cyber Monday falls on November 29 – that's hot on the heels of Black Friday's November 26 date and making the last week of November the best time to pick up those Christmas gifts you've been eyeing.

What to expect during Cyber Monday 2021

If you've done the maths, then you'll know that Cyber Monday 2021 is mere weeks away, so it's well worth getting that shopping list ready and doing a bit of research ahead of time. The good thing about Cyber Monday is that most of the offers that go live on Black Friday will still be available three days later, provided stocks don't disappear before then. This gives you time to think about what deal is worth spending your hard-earned money on.

As part of one of the biggest sales in Singapore, you'll see huge discounts on laptops, TVs, game consoles, appliances and pretty much everything else tech-related in between. And chances are very high that they'll all be priced at their lowest point through the whole calendar year.

While the offers don't quite change between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, some retailers do offer a whole new set of fresh deals to choose from, so it's always best to keep your eyes peeled for something you may need – Amazon SG in particular is known to bring on a whole bunch of new deals just for Cyber Monday.

The whole sale period usually ends at 11:59pm SGT on Cyber Monday, although another likely scenario could see retailers expanding this last day into a larger 'Cyber Week sale'. And we'll make sure we're here all the way till the end so you can find some of the best tech deals right here easily.

Where to shop during Cyber Monday 2021

As mentioned earlier, most Singaporean retailers will be offering deep discounts on Cyber Monday, flowing neatly on from Black Friday, but there could be some fresh new deals to take a look at.

Most of these deals are going to be available online from the likes of Amazon SG, Microsoft, Dell, Shopee, Lazada, Lenovo and so many more. We'll add a list of retailers offering Cyber Monday deals to this page, in case a specific store tickles your fancy. That list will be high up on the page, so it will be easy to find, but we'll also be listing every single top deal from all the best SG retailers right here. So be sure to bookmark this page and return on November 29 to see what's on offer then.

(Image credit: Future)

Cyber Monday 2021: deals we expect to see

Laptops – discounted MacBook Airs, Dell XPS 13, gaming laptops and more

discounted MacBook Airs, Dell XPS 13, gaming laptops and more TVs – cheap 4K TVs from LG, Sony, Samsung and more

cheap 4K TVs from LG, Sony, Samsung and more Tablets – potentially lowest prices yet on select iPads

potentially lowest prices yet on select iPads Smartwatches – again, possible best prices yet on Apple Watch 6 and SE

again, possible best prices yet on Apple Watch 6 and SE Games consoles – No PS5 / Xbox Series X, but Nintendo Switch likely

No PS5 / Xbox Series X, but Nintendo Switch likely Headphones – AirPods, Sony WH-1000XM4, Galaxy Buds, Bose, all on sale

AirPods, Sony WH-1000XM4, Galaxy Buds, Bose, all on sale Phones – iPhone 13 unlikely, but discounts on iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21

iPhone 13 unlikely, but discounts on iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21 Cameras – Nikon, Sony, Canon, Fujifilm and more

Nikon, Sony, Canon, Fujifilm and more Appliances – big sales on Dyson vacuums, air fryers, multi-cookers, Instant Pots

big sales on Dyson vacuums, air fryers, multi-cookers, Instant Pots Smart home – cheap Amazon Alexa devices, Google Nest, Philips Hue and Nanoleaf

When does Cyber Monday end?

Cyber Monday is a single day and, in Singapore, it denotes the end of the biggest sale event of the calendar year. While most retailers kick off the Black Friday sale period earlier than the actual date, this sale usually ends at 11:59pm SGT on Cyber Monday.

A few stragglers are usually around for a day or two more, but discounts on most of the big-ticket items usually end as the clock ticks into the Tuesday following Cyber Monday.

Is Cyber Monday too late to get a good deal?

Traditionally speaking, no – Cyber Monday deals are often as good as those on Black Friday. That said, supply chain issues have really put the strain on a ton of categories over the last year, and that's everything from phones, to laptops, and even massage guns.

While it's still too early to say there won't definitively be any good deals on Cyber Monday this year, it could be a wise policy to get that Christmas shopping done sooner rather than later, especially on high-demand categories. Either way, we'll be dropping in any notable early deals into this article as we get closer to the date as well as any updates on the ongoing supply chain issues.

How do I get the best Cyber Monday deals in 2021?

First thing's first, we'll be rounding up all the best Cyber Monday deals right here on this page, so if you want an easy-to-navigate index of expert recommendations, just simply bookmark this page and revisit.

Regardless of whether you'll be flying solo or not, however, we do still have some tips to help score the best possible Cyber Monday deals.

1. Check in early

As with the prior Black Friday deals (which happen the Friday before Cyber Monday), we always recommend checking in early to see what's on sale. While it's not always a case of the 'early bird gets the worm', there are sometimes flash sales on sites like Amazon SG which are available for a limited time and in limited quantities. Most of the best deals from Black Friday will spill over into the weekend too, so it's always worth keeping an eye on things on Saturday and Sunday.

2. Know what you're looking for

We'd definitely recommend drawing up some sort of basic shopping list or a list of requirements well before Cyber Monday lands. For example, if you're looking for gifts, then shortlist a number of options based on personal research. If you're looking for something like a 4K TV, set your budget, determine what size you need, and do a bit of reading in regards to brands and features. Similarly, with laptops you should think about what kind of specs and power you'll need and visit sites like Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft beforehand to gauge what they're likely to offer on the day.

3. Be prepared to buy alternatives

Following on from our second tip, we'd also recommend keeping an open mind in regards to what's exactly going to be on sale. You may have a crystal picture of the exact laptop you want to buy beforehand but find it's not as heavily reduced as another similar choice. In this case, it's often best to be brand-agnostic if you want to bag the best Cyber Monday deals.