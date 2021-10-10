Best monitors for PS5 2021

Now’s the time to get one of the best monitors for PS5. By now, a lot of folks are proud owners of the PlayStation 5 . Although stock shortages are still ongoing and the console remains hard to buy , many gamers already bought theirs, which means it’s just about time to start investing in accessories. And, for that, you must start with the ideal PS5 display.

Most PS5 gamers may still be using their existing TV or monitor. However, to truly experience the PS5’s prowess, getting a gaming monitor that truly highlights its capabilities is vital. This means that if you have a display with a slower refresh rate or a much lower resolution, you’ll likely be doing the console – and its 4K capability with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support – a disservice. That’s regardless of whether you’re playing the biggest titles on it or consuming content on your favorite streaming services .

Plus, on the off-chance that you might still be roughing it with a 720p TV or display, you’ll have to upgrade anyway as PS5 doesn’t support any resolution outside of 1080p and 4K (with 8K support likely to come with a future firmware update).

Let us help you upgrade your PS5 setup. We found the best gaming monitors for Playstation 5 and gathered them in this guide for you to choose from. With our price comparison tool included, you’re sure to find the ideal one for you at the best price.

1. Acer Nitro XV282K Best PS5 gaming monitor overall Specifications Screen size: 28-inch Resolution: 4K Refresh rate: 120Hz Ports: 2 x HDMI 2.1 HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 400 Reasons to buy + Vibrant colors and sharp image quality + Supports HDR Reasons to avoid - Not pricey, but not cheap either

Finding a 4K gaming monitor that’s cheap still isn’t easy, especially if you’re looking for something faster than 60Hz. That’s why even though the Acer Nitro XV282K is still plenty pricey, it is slightly more affordable than the other top-notch 4K/144Hz options out there.

Of course, there are a few compromises on this – its average 1000:1 contrast ratio, for example. However, it’s got a lot more strengths that will compel you to buy, including its plethora of ports that include two 2.1 HDMIs, vibrant colors, and its HDR400 support. Plus, at 28 inches, it’s just the right size for most people’s PS5 desk setup.

2. Gigabyte AORUS FV43U Best large 4K display for PS5 Specifications Screen size: 43-inch Resolution: 4K Refresh rate: 120Hz Ports: 2 x HDMI 2.1 HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 1000 Reasons to buy + Proper HDR + Great speakers Reasons to avoid - Strange port placement

We once called the Gigabyte Aorus FV43U an ungodly-sized missing link between gaming monitors and TVs, making it already great for PS5 gaming, primarily if you’re used to massive displays when playing on your PlayStation.

This is an expensive display, but it makes it worth that enormous hole in your pocket thanks to its 4K/120Hz gameplay, excellent selection of video input ports, several gaming-specific image adjustments, and a whopping HDR1000 support that’s VESA-certified. That’s without even mentioning its vibrant colors, better-than-average viewing angles, and overall spectacular picture quality. If you have the money, this is the monitor to go all out on.

Read the full review: Gigabyte AORUS FV43U

If you’re less concerned about future-proofing your PS5 setup and more anxious about your budget, then a 4K/60Hz gaming monitor might be a good option for you right now. The ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q won’t be able to maximize PS5’s 120Hz refresh rate or 8K resolution when it becomes available, but it will still deliver that 4K goodness without forcing you to sell one of your kidneys.

The beauty of this little 4K monitor is that it’s unbelievably affordable while still delivering flawlessly detailed picture quality, impeccable sharpness, and vibrant colors with its 90% gamut. You can always upgrade later on when your budget allows.

Read the full review: ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q

4. LG 27UD88-W Best mid-range gaming monitor for PS5 Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Resolution: 4K Refresh rate: 60Hz Ports: 2 x HDMI 2.0 HDR: None Reasons to buy + Beautiful image with Freesync compatibility + Good price to performance ratio Reasons to avoid - 60Hz refresh rate

The mid-range LG 27UD88-W may have given up a few things like a high refresh rate and HDR capabilities. However, what it lacks in modern amenities, it massively makes up for in color accuracy with over 99% sRGB coverage and excellent picture quality.

This is a stunning 4K monitor that offers consumers an affordable entry into the world of ultra HD gaming, wrapped in a nice, clean aesthetic. You’re not going to find an accessibly-priced 4K panel with this degree of color accuracy – especially not one that’s factory calibrated – and it’s a terrific option for creative professionals, let alone PS5 gamers.

Read the full review: LG 27UD88-W

5. BenQ Zowie XL2540 Best 1080p display for PS5 Specifications Screen size: 24.5-inch Resolution: 1080p Refresh rate: 120Hz Ports: 1 x HDMI 2.0 HDR:: none Reasons to buy + High refresh rates + Great features for competitive gaming Reasons to avoid - Limited appeal beyond pro gamers

1080p monitors might be on their way out, albeit slowly, and won’t take full advantage of the PS5’s 4K goodness. But, 1080p is a resolution that the console does support, and the BenQ Zowie XL2540 is a terrific option for it.

Its 1080p/120Hz capability is just right for the console’s lower-resolution gameplay, especially if you’re on a tight budget and want something that’s under $500/£500. To make it an even better value, it’s got nifty features like the Black eQualizer for increasing visibility in darker scenes, 20 levels of vibrance, and the adjustable, removable Shield to help with your focus.

Read the full review: BenQ Zowie XL2540