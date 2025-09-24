JapanNext's prototype display uses Light Field technology to change how screen objects shine

Company previewed Light Field monitor concept alongside 6K panel

Light Field effect is created through surface filters and tailored content

JapanNext has previewed a number of new products at its first product showcase in Tokyo, including a dual portable monitor that is already available, a wireless charger planned for launch soon, and a 31.5-inch 6K monitor which the Japanese manufacturer says is scheduled for release in 2026.

It also took the wraps off a reference prototype screen that uses Light Field technology - an experimental display which changes how objects appear to shine, depending on the viewing angle.

The special effect, which has to be seen to be believed, is created through the use of special surface filters and tailored content - JapanNext says it can be used for the likes of digital art displays, where shifting visual effects could enhance the presentation.

How things shine

Perhaps unsurprisingly, JapanNext gave no indication of when the first generation of this new display is expected to arrive, nor how much it will likely cost, but it’s safe to assume it won’t be cheap.

Pricing wasn’t confirmed for the 31.5-inch 6K monitor either, but JapanNext says it aims to sell it at an “affordable” price point - although quite what constitutes affordable is unknown for now.

6K screens are still quite rare, and you’ll typically pay a premium for the higher resolution, so it will be interesting to see how much JapanNext is planning to undercut the competition by.

The 6K monitor sports a 6,016 x 3,384 IPS panel with 100 percent sRGB coverage and 98 percent of DCI-P3.

Those specs put it in line with high-end displays aimed at creatives and professionals who need accurate color representation for their work.

Alongside these prototypes, JapanNext also presented a new 14-inch dual screen portable monitor, already on sale in Japan.

That product adds to a lineup of dual screen models at 15.6, 18.5, and 23.8 inches, offering a lighter frame and higher resolution than previous designs.

Via PCWatch