This prototype monitor will use a groundbreaking tech no rivals offer - Light Field changes the way objects shine when you move
You might have to wait a while until you can buy it though
- JapanNext's prototype display uses Light Field technology to change how screen objects shine
- Company previewed Light Field monitor concept alongside 6K panel
- Light Field effect is created through surface filters and tailored content
JapanNext has previewed a number of new products at its first product showcase in Tokyo, including a dual portable monitor that is already available, a wireless charger planned for launch soon, and a 31.5-inch 6K monitor which the Japanese manufacturer says is scheduled for release in 2026.
It also took the wraps off a reference prototype screen that uses Light Field technology - an experimental display which changes how objects appear to shine, depending on the viewing angle.
The special effect, which has to be seen to be believed, is created through the use of special surface filters and tailored content - JapanNext says it can be used for the likes of digital art displays, where shifting visual effects could enhance the presentation.
How things shine
Perhaps unsurprisingly, JapanNext gave no indication of when the first generation of this new display is expected to arrive, nor how much it will likely cost, but it’s safe to assume it won’t be cheap.
Pricing wasn’t confirmed for the 31.5-inch 6K monitor either, but JapanNext says it aims to sell it at an “affordable” price point - although quite what constitutes affordable is unknown for now.
6K screens are still quite rare, and you’ll typically pay a premium for the higher resolution, so it will be interesting to see how much JapanNext is planning to undercut the competition by.
The 6K monitor sports a 6,016 x 3,384 IPS panel with 100 percent sRGB coverage and 98 percent of DCI-P3.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Those specs put it in line with high-end displays aimed at creatives and professionals who need accurate color representation for their work.
Alongside these prototypes, JapanNext also presented a new 14-inch dual screen portable monitor, already on sale in Japan.
That product adds to a lineup of dual screen models at 15.6, 18.5, and 23.8 inches, offering a lighter frame and higher resolution than previous designs.
Via PCWatch
You might also like
- These are the best business monitors you can buy right now
- And these are the best monitors for working from home to consider
- BenQ has released a pro 4K monitor with a 2.1 sound system with a small but useful woofer
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.