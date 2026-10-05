The Nintendo Switch 2 might be the only console actually getting cheaper thanks to a new lowest-ever price
Tech is getting more expensive, but not the Switch 2
This has been the year of console price increases, with everything from the PlayStation 5 to the Xbox Series X getting steadily more expensive. It might seem all doom and gloom, but Nintendo is bucking that trend this Amazon Prime Day with a nifty Switch 2 discount.
A range of retailers have the system at 15% off, including Amazon, where it's on sale for £354.99 (was £419.99), matching its lowest ever price on the storefront.
• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale
That's less than the console's £395.99 launch price (the RRP went up to £419.99 last month), so a genuinely good deal – a rare sight in today's gaming market!
Today's best Nintendo Switch 2 deals
No, your eyes aren't deceiving you - this is a bona fide console discount in 2026! At £65 off, the Nintendo Switch 2 is currently cheaper than it's ever been at Amazon right now. Lots of other retailers are matching that price too, as you can see below.
Argos - £354.99 | John Lewis - £354.99 | Smyths Toys - £354.99
The Nintendo Switch 2 is a console that almost needs no introduction. The successor to the supremely popular Nintendo Switch, the Switch 2 boasts enhanced graphical capabilities and a wealth of new features.
It has a selection of exclusive games too, including recent hits like Splatoon Raiders and Donkey Kong Bananza as well as family favorites such as Mario Kart World.
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Dash is an experienced tech journalist who specializes in video games, electronic entertainment products, and the wider industry that surrounds them. He currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, leading our review, preview, feature, and news coverage of the latest and greatest releases.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine UK) and has written articles for many of the UK's other biggest gaming magazines including the likes of Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
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