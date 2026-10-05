This has been the year of console price increases, with everything from the PlayStation 5 to the Xbox Series X getting steadily more expensive. It might seem all doom and gloom, but Nintendo is bucking that trend this Amazon Prime Day with a nifty Switch 2 discount.

A range of retailers have the system at 15% off, including Amazon, where it's on sale for £354.99 (was £419.99), matching its lowest ever price on the storefront.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

That's less than the console's £395.99 launch price (the RRP went up to £419.99 last month), so a genuinely good deal – a rare sight in today's gaming market!

Today's best Nintendo Switch 2 deals

The Nintendo Switch 2 is a console that almost needs no introduction. The successor to the supremely popular Nintendo Switch, the Switch 2 boasts enhanced graphical capabilities and a wealth of new features.

It has a selection of exclusive games too, including recent hits like Splatoon Raiders and Donkey Kong Bananza as well as family favorites such as Mario Kart World.