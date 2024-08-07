Quick! Amazon's powerful Fire TV Stick 4K Max crashes to its lowest price ever

Amazon upgraded its all-new Fire TV Sticks just last year, so now is a fantastic time to get the aging models for cheap. Amazon currently has the powerful Fire TV Stick 4K Max on sale for $39.99 (it was $59.99).

That's an impressive 33% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. In fact, during Prime Day, Amazon didn't discount the 4K Max streaming device, so today's deal is the best price we've seen in June.

Today's best Amazon Fire TV Stick deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max upgrades the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick to support 4K HDR streaming. It also ups the quality with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos audio, and HDR10+. On top of that, access to Amazon Luna, Alexa voice control, and the ability to support Xbox Cloud Gaming add more value for all kinds of entertainment enjoyers. As mentioned in our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, it caters to Amazon Prime members and Alexa-based smart homeowners, especially at this record-low price.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max iterates on the standard Fire TV Stick with 4K HDR streaming, enhancing the resolution and streaming quality. TechRadar also highlighted Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos audio, and HDR10+, among other features, in its Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review. Its Amazon Luna and Alexa integration make it a helpful tool for hands-off control and gaming, especially with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to enable cloud access.

Amazon's got more than one streamer in its catalog. If you're confused about the difference, consult our comparison article between the Fire TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick 4K vs Fire TV Cube. Better yet, it might be worth comparing different streaming sticks like the Roku Streaming Stick 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.