One of the best budget earbuds you can buy crashes to a record-low price for Labor Day

This year's Labor Day sales are underway with tech deals galore. That includes one of the best budget earbuds you can buy, the Earfun Air Pro 3. For a limited time, Amazon has the EarFun Air Pro 3 on sale for $49.99 (was $82.99). That's a whopping 40% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.



The EarFun Air Pro 4 just came out, so it's perfect timing for a price drop on the Air Pro 3. However, the Pro 3s could be the better option for you if you don't want all the features in the Pro 4. The EarFun Air Pro 3 is one of the best cheap noise-canceling earbuds you can get, even now. Also, it currently costs much less than its successor, which currently retails for $89.99.

Labor Day deal: EarFun Air Pro earbuds

EarFun Air Pro 3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds: was $82.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

The EarFun Air Pro 3 are still one of the best cheap noise-canceling earbuds. In addition to its ANC, its lengthy battery life and decent audio make it a reasonable deal for someone who wants affordable all-rounder buds. It's also arguably a more cost-effective deal than its successor, the EarFun Air Pro 4.

In its EarFun Air Pro 3 review, TechRadar highlighted its capabilities as an all-rounder earbud set, including the lengthy battery life and active noise cancellation. The EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds last about 9 hours on their own and 45 hours with their case. The stem design (and the controls on them) might not be for everyone, but the value packed into these budget buds still impressed our reviewer enough for it to score 4.5 out of 5.

More of today's best Labor Day sales

Still undecided? You can consult our article comparing the Earfun Air Pro 4 vs Earfun Air Pro 3. If you'd rather browse other brands, explore our best budget wireless earbuds and best noise-cancelling earbuds too.