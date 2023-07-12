Lowest price ever on the world's first smart kettle in this 41%-off Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day deals mark a fantastic opportunity to save some money, especially on Amazon's own devices or Alexa-enabled devices. Still, we were really surprised and excited to see the Swan Alexa Kettle make an appearance in the sales, given it was only released this year!

Whether you're just dipping your toe into the smart home world or have nabbed one of the Amazon Prime Day Echo deals and want some cool accessories, this Swan Alexa Kettle deal is hard to beat, shaving 41% off its list price and bringing it down to just £59 at Amazon.

When we reviewed the Swan Alexa Kettle earlier this year, we were blown away by its gorgeous design, easy setup and impressive smart features, awarding it 4.5 stars.

While there are now a few more smart and smart-adjacent kettles available, the Swan Alexa Kettle is by far the most well-rounded, and for a price this low, it's certainly hard to beat.

Prime day deal - Swan Alexa Kettle discounted by 41%

Swann Alexa Kettle: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

From its touch display to smooth voice control, this 1.5L kettle really wowed us in our review thanks to its slick design and Alexa integration, and was the first true smart kettle to grace our kitchen. It can struggle with smaller quantities of water and there's no water level window, but otherwise we really struggled to find fault in this clever little kettle.

So, what's all the fuss about, you might be asking? Well, if you're new to smart home devices, it might all seem a bit gimmicky to you - but the voice and app control offered by the Swan Alexa Kettle are only the beginning.

With smart home speakers and assistants like Alexa, you can set up all kinds of automations and routines designed to make your life that little bit easier, and the Swan Alexa Kettle can bring your morning brew into the fold.

All you'd need to do is keep your kettle filled overnight and set an automation that boils the kettle as soon as you dismiss your alarm and voila, your kettle will be readily boiled as soon as you get out of bed in the morning.