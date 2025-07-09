I've covered Amazon Prime Day for eight years now and every time I find dozens of exciting tech deals to share. But when I look at my order history, when it's all over, all I've bought is dishwasher tablets and some Rennie. That could change this time, though, as I've uncovered 22 Prime Day deals for under £50 that I'm this close to adding to my basket – here are those top picks below.

Of course, I'm not saying I'm buying everything listed here, but these are the deals that have tempted me so far.

There are a few super-cheap and useful impulse buys that I'd like to have, such as this Anker PowerCore 10K Power Bank for only £12.99 (was £17.99), or the slick-looking Ninja Thirsti Water Bottle for £19.99 (was £29.99). The latter would have to replace my Feathers McGraw water bottle, though, so that makes it less important.

Meanwhile, I've also got a few items from my wishlist that are conveniently on sale for Prime Day.

These include the Lord of the Rings Trilogy 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray box set for £39.91 (was £46.95). I haven't seen those films in years and will need something to watch while I'm collapsed on the sofa this weekend, and these seem the perfect viewing material right now.

I also have eyes on this Black + Decker 18V Cordless Drill for £31.49 (was £39.95). I'm far from a DIY enthusiast, but my current drill is busted and I do need a new one for the odd jobs around the house. At just a little over £30, this one looks like it'll do nicely.

There are loads more standout deals for under £50 that I've hand-picked from this week's Amazon Prime Day sale below. If you're interested in any bigger purchase, such as TVs, laptops and appliances, head on over to our main Amazon Prime Day live coverage for regular updates on all of the best deals available now.

The 22 best Amazon Prime Day deals under £50

Anker PowerCore 10K: was £17.99 now £12.99 at Amazon This is a handy and affordable power bank from the popular and well-rated Anker brand. It sports a sleek and slim design that makes it easy to carry around, while it can recharge many mobiles up to two times over. There's only a single port to charge one device at a time, but that's not a huge issue if you just want a cheap power bank for your phone.

Lord of the Rings Trilogy 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Box set: was £46.95 now £39.91 at Amazon I've been building out a 4K Blu-ray collection over the last few months and have had an eye on this box set because I haven't watched the films in years. I was just waiting for a sale to pick it up. And now, as if on cue, the Lord of the Rings Trilogy 4K Blu-ray has dropped to a record-low price for Prime Day. Straight into the basket and that's my weekend plans sorted.

Blink Outdoor 4: was £69.99 now £33.99 at Amazon Amazon has the latest Blink Outdoor 4 security camera on sale for £33.99, and it's one of my top picks from this week's Prime Day sale if you want to dabble with some cheap smart home tech. The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and interconnectivity with other smart devices.

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was £19.95 now £15.95 at Amazon I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £42.49 at Amazon This mid-range toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price for Amazon Prime Day. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features, but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor.

Black + Decker 18V Cordless Drill: was £39.95 now £31.49 at Amazon I am atrocious at DIY, but I've found it's always important to have a drill around the house for those little jobs I can just about manage without breaking everything. Recently, my cheap Aldi drill gave up on me, so I've been thinking about getting a new one during Prime Day. This super-basic Black + Decker option with an included charger seems just right for my needs – and it's a bargain at a little over £30.

Sony WF-C700N: was £99 now £55 at Amazon OK, I'm bending the rules a little with this one, but that's because the Sony WF-C700N are such an excellent pair of cheap earbuds. At this new low price, I think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 15 hours from the buds alone with noise-cancellation on certainly can't, especially at this price point. They're also light and comfortable, and provide an exciting and lively sound.

Blink Mini 2: was £29.99 now £15.99 at Amazon The new Blink Mini 2 has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including an in-built spotlight, night view in colour support and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that, it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. This offer is a new record-low price – and best of all, you don't need to be a Prime member to get it.

Philips OneBlade 360: was £54.99 now £39.99 at Amazon The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. This jam-packed bundle is now down to the cheapest price I've ever seen, making it a great buy. Even more so as this bundle includes the handle as well as two spare blades, a comb and body kit, and a USB-A charging cable.

Amazon Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £20.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? This Amazon Prime Day sale includes the Echo Pop for £20.99. This is the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now and one that we found was a fun, if somewhat basic, option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, however, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. Note that this one briefly fell to £17.99 earlier, but I'd still say it's a decent buy at £21.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £27.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Be aware, though, that the previous generation version has been as low as £22.99 before - but that was over three years ago. Chances of seeing that price again are slim and this is actually a record-low price for the newest model.

Karcher WV2 Plus Window Vac: was £79.99 now £44.49 at Amazon You can save a huge £45 on the Karcher WV2 in the Amazon Prime Day sale, bringing down the basic window vac to under £50. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery boasts a 35-minute run time, which equals about 105m² on a single charge. That’s more than enough to do a small home or flat multiple times over.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £49.99 at Amazon The latest wireless Ring Doorbell has been discounted to a new record-low price for Prime Day. We've tested more advanced versions and have been impressed with the video quality and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is usable exclusively with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it'll be worth the cost.

JLab Go Pop: was £29 now £23.74 at Amazon The JLab Go Pop ANC are our 'best super cheap' pick in our list of the best budget earbuds around. Why? Well, its because they impress with energetic sound, solid noise cancellation and a comfortable fit. They were already outrageously cheap, but at just £23 this Prime Day, they're simply too good to skip.

Amazon Fire HD 8: was £99.99 now £49.99 at Amazon A new version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet was only released less than a year ago and it's back to the record-low price for Prime Day. While not the most powerful tablet out there, the Fire HD 8 has what you need to cover the essentials, such as web browsing, sending emails, watching videos and a little light gaming. Battery life is impressive at up to 13 hours, so it's good to take on the go or if you're just chilling on the couch.

Ninja Thirsti Water Bottle: was £29.99 now £19.99 at Amazon If you want to invest in a solid water bottle for your hot and cold drinks then now's a great time to pick up this premium Ninja Thirsti while it's down to its lowest price at Amazon. A robust stainless steel design and leak-proof lid make it great for chucking in your bag while travelling, while the triple insulation keeps cold drinks cold for up to a day and hot drinks hot for up to eight hours.

TP-Link Tapo Smart Plugs with Energy Monitoring: was £23.99 now £14.24 at Amazon A fantastic low price for a pair of smart plugs that offer a suite of features to control your devices and monitor your energy use. You can use them with any existing socket and connect an assortment of devices such as chargers, lights, TVs, appliances and more. Remote controls, voice controls, schedules, energy monitoring features and more are all handled in the free smartphone app.

SanDisk Ultra 256GB MicroSD Card: was £17.98 now £14.42 at Amazon Here's a cheap and cheerful 256GB MicroSD card for under £15 in the latest Amazon Prime Day sale. Whether you need it for a camera, phone, tablet or Nintendo Switch, it'll expand the storage available in the device for more photos, videos, apps, games, or whatever else you need for very little money.

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Speaker: was £31.99 now £19.99 at Amazon If you want a cheap and basic Bluetooth speaker, then you can't go wrong with this Anker Soundcore for under £30. Sure, it's not going to give you the biggest and boldest audio quality, but it's still a solid option at an affordable price. Battery life is an impressive 24 hours, too, so it's great to use around the home or take it with you when on the go.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was £49.99 now £35.99 at Amazon The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is Ninja's best-selling personal-sized blender for smoothies, slushies, and shakes. It comes with a USB-rechargeable base, so you don't need to swap batteries every few months, and a leakproof lid with a carrying handle. Its convenient, grab-and-go design stood out to our reviewer, who gave it four out of five stars. This is the second-best price I've seen for the Ninja Blast after it fell to £31.99 at the end of last year.

Samsung Galaxy Fit3: was £59 now £39 at Amazon Samsung's budget smartwatch is back to its lowest-ever price for Prime Day. As well as all the basic fitness, health and sleep tracking features, the Galaxy Fit3 is an excellent extension to your smartphone that lets you check your messages, control your music and navigate easily with simple gestures. Everything centres around the impressive 1.6-inch AMOLED display and battery life is also not a problem with 13 days on a single charge.