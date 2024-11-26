I've been tracking Amazon Black Friday deals for 7 years – here's everything worth buying so far

While many people are traveling or preparing for Thanksgiving, Amazon has already launched its Black Friday sale. The retailer has gone rogue and released official Black Friday deals early, meaning thousands of offers are live right now.



I've been tracking Amazon Black Friday deals for seven years as a deals editor for TechRadar, and it's my favorite retailer to cover. Amazon consistently has the best Black Friday deals, thanks to the lowest-ever prices from popular brands like Apple, Ninja, Samsung, Dyson, and Sony.



There are so many offers available that it's hard to weed out the very best Black Friday deals. But that's where I come in. I've hand-picked the best prices on TVs, Apple devices, appliances, and Amazon's best-selling smart home gadgets. I've also listed my 10 favorite deals, including Apple's AirPods Pro 2 for a record-breaking $154, the all-new Kindle for $89.99, and the Nespresso Vertuo Pop for $99.



Amazon's Black Friday sale runs through December 2, and the best deals tend to sell out before then. The offers below are on sale for incredible prices and won't budge for Black Friday proper.

My 10 favorite Amazon Black Friday deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $153.99 at Amazon This is $12 cheaper than AirPods Pro 2 have ever been, and I expect this deal won't last long. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort. The previous lowest price was $169, so absolutely do not miss this deal – they're fantastic value for this price.

Amazon All-new Kindle: was $109.99 now $89.99 at Amazon As someone who wants to read more books in the new year, Amazon's latest Kindle is on my Christmas wish list. The 2024 Kindle is Amazon's lightest and most compact e-reader, featuring a six-inch glare-free display and a battery life that lasts six weeks. Today's Black Friday deal is a first-time discount and an incredible price for an all-new Amazon e-reader.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $79.99 now $44.97 at Amazon The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are always a top seller during holiday sales like Black Friday, and the queen-size set is on sale for $44.97, when you apply the additional discount. The queen-size pillows have over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition: was $449 now $374 at Amazon A PS5 Slim Digital Edition for just $374 – yes, a PlayStation 5 for under $400 – is simply a stunning deal, and there is no telling how long it will last. As long as you're alright without a disc drive, you can't go wrong as it delivers the classic PS5 experience in a slimmer form factor, and a DualSense Controller comes in the box.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon This is the one item I buy every Black Friday: Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's deal brings the price down to just $29.99 - $2 shy of the record low. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon This is an amazing price on a mid-size display if you want to add a budget 4K TV to your home. The best-selling Insignia 43-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Dyson Airwrap: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon The Dyson Airwrap is a multi-styler with attachments that let you create curls, waves, or a bouncy blowout look with minimal heat damage. Thanks to some pioneering innovation from the clever Dyson engineers, it's almost never discounted, so this Black Friday deal is worth snapping up.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe: was $129.95 now $99 at Amazon If you want to upgrade your coffee machine to a fancy espresso maker, this is the cheapest price you'll find on the Nespresso Pop Plus. This easy-to-use coffee maker can brew a creamy cup of espresso in minutes and supports multiple types of drinks and sizes.

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49.95 now $24.95 at Amazon Over-ear wireless headphones for $24.95? Yes, please. The JBL Tune 510BT has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts, take calls from your device, and enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life. If you need something inexpensive and you need it now, it's hard to argue with this price tag…

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $24.97 at Amazon The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $24.979 for Black Friday. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop and slice vegetables.

Amazon Black Friday smart home deals

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon This is a must-have for the upcoming holidays – Amazon's smart plug for just $12.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug adds smart capabilities to any device and works with Amazon Alexa, so you can turn on lights and appliances using just your voice.

Amazon All-new Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon I've had my eye on the Blink Mini 2 since its release, and now that it's on sale for its lowest price ever - it's a must-buy. The compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $21.99 at Amazon Need a cheap streaming device? Amazon has the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for its lowest price ever. As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's an excellent price for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

Amazon Echo Dot: was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon If you're looking for more robust sound, Amazon's Black Friday deals also include the Echo Dot for its lowest price. Amazon's best-selling smart speaker offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Amazon's Black Friday sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for its lowest price ever. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video, two-way audio, and a long-lasting battery life.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Amazon's brand new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's Black Friday deal is a return to the record-low price.

All-new Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's Black Friday deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $74.99 at Amazon Amazon's latest tablet, the Fire HD 10, is down to its lowest price, under $100. It has a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon The latest Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is on sale for a record-low price of $49.99, thanks to today's incredible 50% discount. The seven-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $159.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is always a best seller at holiday sales, and today's Black Friday deal brings the price down to a new record low. The waterproof e-reader features a large 7-inch glare-free display, a battery that lasts for weeks, and a single charge that lasts up to 12 weeks.

Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon This week's cheapest Black Friday TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $59.99 - a price unheard of. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon This is an amazing price on a mid-size display if you want to add a budget 4K TV to your home. The best-selling Insignia 43-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $897.99 at Amazon Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Black Friday purchase, and the 55-inch model just dropped to a jaw-dropping price of $897.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This is a new record-low price that won't budge on Black Friday proper.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $497.99 at Amazon Amazon's Black Friday sale has dropped this 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to an incredible price of just $497.99. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch 4K TV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Amazon Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $599.99.

Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,397.99 at Amazon The Samsung S90D is the newest version of the five-star-rated Samsung S90C so it carries many of the same qualities and features that made the original one of the best TVs you can buy. These include terrific overall picture quality, impressive levels of brightness, rich contrast and colors, and industry-leading performance for watching movies, enjoying shows and smooth gaming. This offer brings the 65-inch version of the display down to a new record-low price.

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $499.99 now $427.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a big-screen budget display ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has Samsung's 65-inch 4K smart TV for its lowest price. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

Amazon Black Friday appliance deals

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe: was $129.95 now $99 at Amazon If you want to upgrade your coffee machine to a fancy espresso maker, this is the cheapest price you'll find on the Nespresso Pop Plus. This easy-to-use coffee maker can brew a creamy cup of espresso in minutes and supports multiple types of drinks and sizes.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Ninja is one of the most popular air fryer manufacturers, and this is a new record-low price for one of its latest and easiest-to-use appliances. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions allow for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. The compact design means it'll comfortably fit on your countertop, too.

Ninja Foodi 8-qt 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon This is another product I already own and love – Ninja's top-rated 8-quart Foodi air fryer. Now on sale for its lowest price, the Ninja Foodi features a large dual-basket design that allows you to prepare multiple foods at once and six preset cooking programs for fast and easy meals.

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum: was $399.99 now $249.98 at Amazon If you're on a budget but still want a high-end vacuum, Dyso's V7 Advanced is a fantastic option at just $249.98. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V7 features powerful suction that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner: was $123.59 now $81.49 at Amazon I already own the Bissell portable carpet cleaner, and as a mom of two messy boys, I can't imagine life without it. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more. While today's deal isn't a record-low price, it's the best deal we've seen all year.

iRobot Roomba Q0120 Robot Vacuum: was $249.99 now $149.99 at Amazon Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $149.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba features three levels of powerful suction for custom cleaning on carpets and hard floors and recharges itself when the battery is low.

Amazon Black Friday Apple deals

