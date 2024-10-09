Don’t miss out! Amazon’s best-selling Chromebook has a 24% price cut for Prime Day, and even has free Google One for a whole year
You wouldn’t believe the Asus Chromebook CX1 has such an affordable price tag
If you’re looking for an ultra-affordable laptop then consider the Asus Chromebook CX1, the best selling Chromebook during the ongoing Prime Day and one whose price dropped to $189.99 from $249.99, a saving of $60 or 24%. It is available exclusively for Amazon Prime Members on Prime Big Deal Days and is shipped from and sold by Amazon.
Why is it such a hit? Well the CX1 packs some surprisingly good features like 8GB RAM and a full HD 15.6-inch display. What’s more, Asus has built it to meet military grade standard, the MIL-STD-810H, popular amongst rugged laptops.
Not in the US? Scroll down for more Asus Chromebook CX1 Prime Day deals in your region.
Today's best Asus Chromebook CX1 deal
Asus Chromebook CX1: was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon
The CX1 is surprisingly well configured for a laptop of this price with 8GB of RAM, 11-hour battery life and a full HD display. I love the design and also the fact that it comes with 1-year subscription to Google One 100GB.
It runs on ChromeOS, Google’s own superfast and supersafe operating system, in lieu of Windows and is perfect if you spend your time - like me - in a browser with dozens of tabs opened. As a bonus, yo also get full access to Google Play.
I like the MacBook Pro-esque design, and am particularly happy with the fact that there’s one Type-C connector on each side of the device to help with power - other manufacturers should take note.
There’s also a microSD card slot, an audio jack and two other USB Type A port plus 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.2. Can’t fault the CX1 (CX1500CKA-AS84F) for connectivity. What’s more, Asus says its battery life will last up to 11 hours and there's even one year free Google One with 100GB cloud storage worth $20.
So where have corners been cut then? Well, it uses eMMC, which is slower than SSD and there’s only 64GB of it (hence why there’s a microSD card slot). The Celeron N4500 CPU is also quite slow but should be enough for most tasks.
Want to check out more Chromebooks? Then check out our round up of the best Chromebook and the best Chromebook deals you can grab right now.
Want the latest US deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: up to 50% off
- Appliances: deals on coffee makers and blenders
- Health: 45% off Oral-B and Philips
- Laptops: best-ever MacBook Pro deals
- Phones: power banks from $17.99
- Smart home: cameras and doorbells from $17.99
- Tablets: Fire tablets from $49.99
- Toys: up to 20% off Lego and Hasbro
- TVs: cheap TVs from $73.99
- Vacuums: up to $450 off Dyson and Roborock
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.