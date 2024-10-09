Don’t miss out! Amazon’s best-selling Chromebook has a 24% price cut for Prime Day, and even has free Google One for a whole year

If you’re looking for an ultra-affordable laptop then consider the Asus Chromebook CX1 , the best selling Chromebook during the ongoing Prime Day and one whose price dropped to $189.99 from $249.99, a saving of $60 or 24%. It is available exclusively for Amazon Prime Members on Prime Big Deal Days and is shipped from and sold by Amazon.

Why is it such a hit? Well the CX1 packs some surprisingly good features like 8GB RAM and a full HD 15.6-inch display. What’s more, Asus has built it to meet military grade standard, the MIL-STD-810H, popular amongst rugged laptops.

The CX1 is surprisingly well configured for a laptop of this price with 8GB of RAM, 11-hour battery life and a full HD display. I love the design and also the fact that it comes with 1-year subscription to Google One 100GB.

It runs on ChromeOS, Google’s own superfast and supersafe operating system, in lieu of Windows and is perfect if you spend your time - like me - in a browser with dozens of tabs opened. As a bonus, yo also get full access to Google Play.

I like the MacBook Pro-esque design, and am particularly happy with the fact that there’s one Type-C connector on each side of the device to help with power - other manufacturers should take note.

There’s also a microSD card slot, an audio jack and two other USB Type A port plus 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.2. Can’t fault the CX1 (CX1500CKA-AS84F) for connectivity. What’s more, Asus says its battery life will last up to 11 hours and there's even one year free Google One with 100GB cloud storage worth $20.

So where have corners been cut then? Well, it uses eMMC, which is slower than SSD and there’s only 64GB of it (hence why there’s a microSD card slot). The Celeron N4500 CPU is also quite slow but should be enough for most tasks.

