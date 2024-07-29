Back-to-school at Best Buy: save $100 on the Beats Solo 4 when you buy a MacBook

Best Buy is celebrating the back-to-school sale season by promoting a MacBook and headphones bundle with a $100 discount on the latest Beats Solo headphones. You can get the Beats Solo 4 for $99 with select MacBook models at Best Buy for $799.99 and up.

The Beats Solo 4 came out earlier this year and typically costs $199.99. Many MacBooks featured in the Best Buy promotion are $200 off or more, including newer M3 chip series models. Even though the page advertises MacBooks $599.99 and up, the cheapest one available right now seems to be $799.99.

The discounted MacBooks plus 50% off the Beats Solo 4 makes this an ideal bundle for Apple fans looking for the best value laptop upgrade. If you only want the Beats Solo 4 and don't need a MacBook, you're better off buying the Beats themselves.

Back to school at Best Buy: MacBook deal

MacBook: from $799 + Beats Solo 4 for $99

Best Buy's back-to-school sale includes a MacBook and Beats deal that offers the Beats Solo 4 for $99 with select MacBooks. It also includes discounts on most of the MacBooks on the list, which include older M2 chip models from 2022 to the latest M3 chip ones. All of these MacBooks, even the older ones, stand out with their minimalist designs, user-friendliness, and battery life. The promotional page advertises MacBooks starting at $599.99, but they actually seem to start at $799.99.

MacBooks are known for their sleek aesthetic, user-friendliness, and long battery life. The 13.6-inch MacBook Air with 256GB SSD of memory is the cheapest laptop featured in the promotion at $799.99. It's the 2022 model equipped with the still-powerful M2 chip, which runs on 8 GB of RAM. In fact, TechRadar gave it a 4.5 out of 5 stars in its updated Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) review.

You don't have to settle for a two-year-old MacBook, though. Even the 16-inch MacBook Pro, one of Apple's most advanced current MacBooks, is only $1,999.99 (was $2,499.99). This model is equipped with the M3 Pro chip, which has a whopping 18 cores, plus double the storage and memory of the $799.99 model. It also includes aesthetic and hardware improvements that only the latest MacBook models have.

Be sure to research the best MacBook and Macs of 2024 before checking out your cart. For more about Beats, you can read browse the best Beats headphones 2024 for all budgets. We also have an article comparing the MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro, so you can know which one is best for you.