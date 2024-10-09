At $0.042/GB, this 2TB HP SSD is the cheapest NVMe solid state drive on Prime Day and it’s the perfect upgrade for old PCs

Say hello to the HP EX900 Plus, a 2TB NVMe SSD that costs only $84.99, down from $99.99, a 15% or $15 discount. It is available exclusively for Amazon Prime Member on Prime Big deal days and comes with a 5-year limited warranty, lifetime technical support and a 100% compatibility rating with HP laptops and desktops.

You need to be an Amazon Prime member to benefit from this super low price. The EX900 Plus is also the cheapest internal PCIe solid state drive on the market; yes there are other SATA models, but they are all but obsolete.

The HP EX900 Plus is a Gen3 x4 model compatible with the popular M.2 interface and Biwin, the manufacturer behind the part, says that it can reach up to 3.3GBps and 2.7GBps respectively, in sustained read and write speeds.

This 2TB PCIe internal SSD is all you need to store your big files fast and with a small price tag. With a 5-year warranty, the EX900 is another must-buy deal.

We haven’t reviewed it yet, but our peers at Tom’s Hardware tested the EX900, a slower version, at launch and concluded it, “passes very strict quality control standards and is guaranteed to work seamlessly in HP products. It's a good upgrade path for those looking to add NVMe performance to a system, but the price has to be right.”

Since this article was written more than half a decade ago, the price per TB went down by a staggering 90%. So what is the ideal use case for the EX900 Plus? You can convert it if y ou have a spare compatible exclosure into a super fast portable SSD.

You can also swap an existing system hard drive for one of them to get a significant performance improvement. You will need to migrate your operating system and accompanying files over using a data migration tool . But you can also use the free Acronis True Image software to clone your system drive as well.

Want to find out more about SSDs? Then check out our round up of the best SSD and the best SSD deals you can grab right now.

