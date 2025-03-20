Amazon's latest sale is filled with cheap tech gadgets: here are 16 deals I'd buy under $50

Amazon has kicked off its early Big Spring Sale this week and it's filled with useful and, better yet, cheap tech gadgets. You can save up to 50% on Fire TV Sticks, smart home devices, security cameras, tablets, speakers, and more. I've rounded up the 15 best cheap tech gadgets below, all of which cost under $50.



With prices starting at just $9.99, you can find some of Amazon's best-selling devices that will make your life easier. Some of the best deals are on Amazon's own brand of smart home devices, with record-low prices on Fire tablets, Blink security cameras and doorbells, and the popular Fire TV Stick lineup.



A few of my favorite deals, some of which I already own, include the Blink Mini 2 security camera on sale for only $19.99, Apple's top-selling AirTag on sale for $24.99, and Amazon's Fire 7 tablet on sale for $44.99.



The official Amazon Big Spring Sale starts on March 25, but today's early deals allow you to score a bargain right now and add a useful tech device to your home.

Amazon's 16 best cheap tech gadgets

Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16.99 now $9.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest deal from today's sale is this Kasa Smart Light Bulb for just $9.99, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa app, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.

Etekcity Smart Scale: was $23.99 now $19.98 at Amazon The top-rated Etekcity smart scale is on sale for $19.98 at Amazon's Big Spring Sale. The smart scale can measure your body's body fat ratio, BMI, bone mass, and muscle mass, as well as your weight and gives you a more detailed way of checking in with your health and what that number on the scale actually means.

Kasa Smart Plug Mini (Two Pack): was $29.99 now $18.65 at Amazon Grab the handy Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Plug for just $18.65. The smart plug allows you to add voice control to any outlet, so you can turn on and off lights and appliances completely hands-free or with the compatible Kasa app.

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon My favorite device deal from Amazon's early Big Spring Sale is the all-new Blink Mini 2, which is on sale for only $19.99. This compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, a night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Need a cheap streaming device to add smart capabilities to a TV? The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price at Amazon's Big Spring Sale, bringing the price down to a record low. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $39 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and it's on sale for just $24.99. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker: was $39.95 now $29.95 at Amazon The JBL Go 3 is a budget-friendly portable speaker and it just got even cheaper. With sound that will fill any room, the Go 3 is the way to go for hosting great parties or just staying in with family and friends. It might have been superseded by a more impressive JBL Clip 4 but at under $30 you can't beat it.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer ($8 more than the record-low) for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa.

TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender: was $49.99 now $23.99 at Amazon Improve the WiFi in your home with this TP-Link extender on sale for only $23.99, thanks to a massive 52% discount. The TP-Link AC1200 boosts Internet Wi-Fi coverage up to 1500 square feet and connects up to 30 devices.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $32.99 at Amazon Amazon's early Big Spring Sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $32.99 - only $3 shy of the record-low price. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video, two-way audio, and long-lasting battery life.

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen): was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon The Ring Indoor Cam is an excellent addition to the company’s growing suite of security products. It can monitor your whole home with 1080p HD video, live View, and Color Night Vision, plus two-way audio and alerts that are sent to your phone. Today's deal from Amazon is just $10 shy of the lowest-ever price.

Toloco Massage Gun: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon This top-rated massage gun has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for only $39.99. The Toloco massage gun features 20 different speed levels and 15 replaceable massage heads to relieve pain on all parts of your body.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $37.99 at Amazon Amazon has the all-new Blink outdoor security camera on sale for an incredible price of $37.99. That's a whopping 60% discount and beats the previous Prime Day price. The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. It's such an outstanding deal that I can't imagine the price will drop further during Black Friday.

Amazon Luna Wireless Controller: was $69.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Amazon's early Big Spring sale has the rarely discounted Luna Wireless Controller at $44.99 – just $5 more than the record-low price. This is a fantastic deal if you're an existing Amazon Luna user looking to grab the official accessory.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: was $59.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest Fire tablet deal is the compact Fire 7, on sale for only $44.99. You get a seven-inch touchscreen display, 16GB of RAM, and up to 10 hours of battery life, all for under $50, which is an absolute steal.

