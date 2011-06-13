Although its early days for AMD's latest technology, it works well and is ideal for very small form factors, something that Sapphire has proved quite nicely with the Pure Fusion Mini E350.

Sapphire has got its shrink-ray online again with this tiny AMD Fusion board, the Sapphire Pure Fusion Mini E350.

AMD's long-awaited, and even longer talked-about, Fusion technology has finally seen the light of day with a few motherboard manufacturers offering boards built around it.

Fusion is the world's first APU (Accelerated Processor Unit); a combination of a dual core processor, Northbridge controller and a DX11 supporting graphics processor all built into the same piece of silicon and is AMD's belated riposte to Intel's dual core version of the Atom.

The compact nature of the technology has enabled the board producers to have another go at trying to persuade people that the tiny (17cm square) ITX format is a serious proposition, but unfortunately that's a road that the past 10 years has seen a number of companies disappear down.

Long-time AMD partner Sapphire currently has two boards based on the Fusion technology, the Pure White Fusion E350 (IPC-E350M1W) and the subject of our review, the Pure Fusion Mini E350 (IPC-E350M1), the differences between the two are the type of memory supported.