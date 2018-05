It isn't the fastest, but it's small and cheap

While it takes a long time to write files to the Pearl, reading from it is impressively swift. But that's not the unique thing about the Pearl.

It's tiny - and comes with a stylishly simple necklace chain, so you can wear it around your neck as a piece of jewellery. Granted, this can make it a little awkward if it's in constant use, and it may elicit a few odd stares, but we love the mother-of-pearl inlay, and the neat flip-out action.

And the icing on the cake? It's £17. Nuff said.