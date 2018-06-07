The Asus ROG Strix Scar II may not have very huge changes, but the changes Asus did make are quite meaningful. If it keeps up performance, this could be a good buy.

Amongst its many announcements at Computex this year, Asus unveiled a new ROG Strix Scar II gaming laptop. Unlike its counterpart, the Hero II, the Scar is meant for the slightly more serious gamer.

The ROG Strix Scar II is more of an update this year, but it has some important changes. And those changes are easier to spot when you're up close with the laptop.

Price and availability

While Asus hasn't confirmed the price just yet, the Scar II should be sold at around $2000. That's for the GTX-1070 variant of the laptop, so you could be saving some money with the 1060 version if you want to. Either way, we'll have to wait a few months to know the official prices of this laptop.

Design

One of the first things you notice about the Scar II is its display. It has a nearly bezel-less display, that is 2.3 slimmer than the older variant. It also has a military design on the keyboard deck, while the exterior has a brushed metal finish.

With its nearly bezel-less design and a sharp finish makes this feel like an ultrabook on steroids, though it's obviously not as light as one. What I have to admit though is that the Asus ROG Strix Scar II is one good-looking gaming machine.

There's a cutout area at the bottom of the lid, which accents (and apparently helps) the cooling mechanism. The keyboard deck though has a rubbery finish to it, which still makes typing and gaming quite comfortable. I'm just not sure it will deal with sweat very well, but we'll find that out when we review this.

There's also an RGB strip on the front edge of the laptop, something many gamers will love. That, along with an RGB keyboard and the glowing ROG logo on top makes for a healthy dose of gaming lights, and it adds a bit of flair to the otherwise stealthy looks of the laptop.

Specs and performance

The Scar II comes with GTX1070 and 1060 options and Intel's Core i7-8750H or i5-8300H options, but that's not really the highlight here. Asus has upped the screen refresh rate to 144Hz, which is a major boost for the mid-range gaming market that this laptop belongs to.

Additionally, the company claims its new twin-cooling fans will help drive performance even more. In fact, Asus says it has increased the number of blades on the fans, which now provide greater airflow and better speeds.

That is all difficult to gauge, even with two distinct hands-on sessions with the laptop. I do like the story Asus is telling here, but whether that holds up is something we'll have to determine once we're through with the reviews.

You do get Asus' ROG Gaming Center on the laptop, which gives you control over various aspects of the device. You can choose between three fan modes, monitor the system's temperature and more.

Early verdict

For a budget to mid-ranged gaming laptop, the Asus ROG Strix Scar II is certainly poised for good things. The bump up to 144Hz refresh rate is an excellent spec to have, while the changes to the design are slight but meaningful. Asus doesn't expect you to update to this from the older Scar model, but if you're buying a new gaming laptop this year, you may be looking at this one.

That said, we still have to determine how well Asus' new cooling system works, and whether the performance is as advertised. So we'd suggest holding on for the review.