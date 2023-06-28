Wix says its new SEO assistant to take your website to the next level

Top website builder Wix has announced a powerful new SEO tool that will help you reach more people with easy, actionable insights, and it’s available to try now on select page types.

With the Wix SEO Assistant, on-page SEO issues are flagged, which Wix says will go on to generate a list of “precise tasks” to improve rankings based on the user’s chosen keyword.

Search engine optimization goes a long way to making sure that your content reaches relevant audiences, but can be a painfully hard process for many to get to grips with. The web hosting platform hopes that those with little knowledge, time, or budget will now be able to up their game with the new tool.

Wix SEO Assistant

Instead of having to understand what needs tweaking, the Wix tool allows users to handle many of the changes from within the panel. Further integration with Semrush gives web admins the power to explore different keywords by volume, difficulty, and more.

A Wix document details: “Some tasks have actionable fixes that can be done within the panel, while other tasks include content fixes that a user can do through the composer in the blog.”

Besides modifications to the content, suggestions can include adding keywords to relevant places like headings, title tags, and meta descriptions. Encouraging users to add alt text and to enable structured data all serves a very important purpose: to help Google understand the content of the page in order to rank it more highly among search results.

Wix Head of SEO, Nati Elimelech, said: “The new offering will bring users one step closer to optimizing their pages in a more efficient, straightforward and time saving process.”

Wix SEO Assistant is now available to all users, however from launch it only supports content on blog pages, and that’s with the exception of the Index status which is currently only available to English language users. A wider rollout is set to follow.