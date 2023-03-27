Wix and Meta are giving your business a centralized hub for customer interactions

Wix (opens in new tab) has expanded integrations with WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger, meaning its users can now connect their business accounts directly into a single location.

With the expanded social integrations, Wix Inbox users will now receive streamlined communication to one inbox and can reply to all customer messages straight from the Wix dashboard.

Available now, Wix Inbox is a CRM (opens in new tab) messaging tool that allows users to view and respond to messages from many different channels including Wix Chat on the Wix website, email, SMS and now, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger business pages.

(Image credit: Wix)

Centralized communication

The website builder (opens in new tab) company offers a built-in messaging experience that allows business owners to utilize their existing assets to not only reply, but also extend their business communication on these channels to include product suggestions, offer coupons, and create auto replies.

“We’re always seeking new ways to provide business owners with every tool they need to be successful in their ventures,” said Ronny Elkayam, SVP, Mobile, App Market & Strategic Products at Wix.

“Integrating these top messaging platforms to the Wix Inbox will streamline communication and help business owners be more efficient. This direct and quick communication builds trust and will ultimately grow customer loyalty and retention. We look forward to continuing to grow multi-channel communication to support businesses as they grow and serve more customers.”

The tool also allows for chat invitations, live site visitors and reaching out to individuals on a contact list. Users can also send visitors attachments, coupons, payment requests and links to their products and services.

Wix Inbox empowers businesses built on Wix with a seamlessly integrated and fully extendible CRM platform to serve their growing needs.

“Today more than one billion users are connecting with a business account each week across WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram,” said Kyle Jenke, Business Messaging Director of Partnerships at Meta.

“Businesses need an easy and streamlined way of managing these interactions across the entire customer journey – from marketing, sales and support outcomes – and we’re excited to work with Wix on their new Inbox solution that will now integrate with all of Meta’s top messaging platforms.”

The Wix CRM team is currently working on adding more channels and integrations to the Wix Inbox capabilities, to allow third parties to add more channels to the communication integrations.