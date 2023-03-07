Wix users can now collect debit card payments on iPhone

Audio player loading…

Website builder (opens in new tab) company Wix has extended its partnership with Stripe (opens in new tab) to enable US-based Wix merchants to use Tap to Pay on iPhone.

Tap to Pay on iPhone is available on compatible devices to Wix Payments merchants using the ecommerce, bookings and events solutions.

In its latest bid to broaden its POS (opens in new tab) capabilities, Wix (opens in new tab) says that the method is a secure and trusted way to make the payment experience more flexible.

(Image credit: Wix)

Tap to Pay with Wix

Merchants now have the ability to use an iPhone to accept in-person payments from physical debit and credit cards, Apple Pay (opens in new tab) and other digital wallets without the need for additional hardware.

A spokesperson from Wix told TechRadar Pro that the fee users will need to pay is 2.6% of the transaction amount plus a 0.20 USD processing fee per transaction.

In a press release (opens in new tab), Amit Sagiv and Volodymyr Tsukur, Co-Heads of Wix Payments, said: “We’re constantly evolving our solutions to help users efficiently grow both their online and offline sales."

“Tap to Pay on iPhone offers merchants a reliable and secure payment option to increase customer touchpoints and deliver new in-person experiences, ultimately optimizing their multichannel strategy and increasing the monetization of their offline sales."

"Our partnership with Stripe gives merchants the ultimate flexibility to sell anytime, anywhere – whether in-store or on the go, at their own convenience to never miss a sale.”

In addition to Wix, Tap to Pay on iPhone is supported by payment platforms Square, Adyen, and Stripe.

“Tap to Pay on iPhone lets merchants accept and process contactless payments in seconds without additional hardware,” said John Affaki, Terminal Business Lead at Stripe.

“Wix merchants and their customers can use Tap to Pay on iPhone anywhere knowing they’re completing fast and secure payment transactions using iPhone.”