Apple Business is an MDM, advertising and online presence manager in one

It's replacing Business Connect/Essentials/Manager in April 2026, and it'll be free

Businesses in the US and Canada can advertise on Maps from this summer

Apple has announced the upcoming launch of Apple Business, which combines Business Connect, Business Essentials and Business Manager into one platform.

For example, previously paid device management ($2.99 per device per month for Essentials) will now be included at no extra cost, hopefully offering better value for users

Apple Business' core functionalities revolve around mobile device management, so customers can expect things like managed Apple accounts to separate work and personal data, employee management, preconfigured devices and zero-touch deployment. A separate companion app will also be accessible by employees for managing ghtings like apps, contacts and support requests.

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Apple Business launch

The company also announced upcoming support for ad creation within the Maps app. "Beginning this summer in the US and Canada, businesses will have a new way to be discovered by using Apple Business to create ads on Maps," Apple wrote.

Though the iPhone maker stressed its strong privacy credentials to ensure the ad viewer's anonymity, Apple did not share finer details, such as cost, for the advertiser.

Also on the Maps front, Apple Business ports over a former Business Connect tool that allows companies to manage brand name, logo, and key details consistently across Maps, Wallet and other apps. Branding and company information continues across emails, Spotlight Search and Tap to Pay on iPhone.

Apple Business will be launching on April 14, 2026 as a free tool for companies to manage their online presence and their employees' devices, and effectively replaces former Connect, Essentials and Manager platforms. It will be free in more than 200 countries, but Ads on Apple Maps will only be available for the US and Canada when the feature launches in the summer.

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AppleCare+ for Business coverage will be separate, billed at $6.99 per month or $13.99 per month for up to three devices. iCloud storage plans can also be added for a fee.

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