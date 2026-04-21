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"75% of web designers now fear AI more than shrinking budgets": How AI is reshaping web design and how web pros can adapt

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A 2026 study of web developers paints a concerning picture – but is it as bad as it seems?

infographic on a computer in a moder office
(Image credit: 20i/Edited with Gemini)
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The era of great website design is under threat.

At least, it is according to a 2026 study by web hosting provider 20i that found that 76% of web design professionals see AI as the primary threat to their business, outranking shrinking budgets and rising overhead