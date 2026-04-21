"75% of web designers now fear AI more than shrinking budgets": How AI is reshaping web design and how web pros can adapt
Features
By Owain Williams published
A 2026 study of web developers paints a concerning picture – but is it as bad as it seems?
0
Join the conversation
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
An account already exists for this email address, please log in.
Subscribe to our newsletter
The era of great website design is under threat.
At least, it is according to a 2026 study by web hosting provider 20i that found that 76% of web design professionals see AI as the primary threat to their business, outranking shrinking budgets and rising overhead