Hundreds of .new .internet .top-level .domain .names .could .appear .very .soon as ICANN announces new gTLD round 14 years after one that gave us .africa .google .Microsoft and .bananarepublic — but will POTUS register .trump?
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By Efosa Udinmwen published
ICANN opens a rare chance to own a top-level domain
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- ICANN reopens applications for new top-level domains after 14 years
- New domains can use multiple scripts across hundreds of languages
- Applicants must prove technical and financial ability to run registries
The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) has opened the application window for a new round of generic top-level domains (gTLDs).
This marks the first time in 14 years that businesses, communities, and governments can apply to operate their own top-level domains.
The previous round in 2012 introduced more than 1,200 new gTLDs, including well-known examples like .google, .microsoft, .africa, and even .bananarepublic.