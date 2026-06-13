Predictions that machines will one day replace humans in the workplaces have been made for decades. But there's a growing feeling that, with generative AI capable of performing cognitive-centric tasks with some degree of human competency, that the next few years might actually give rise to the first wave of job losses and redundancies due to AI.

"Some creative jobs maybe will go away, but maybe they shouldn’t have been there in the first place if the content that comes out of it is not very high quality." — Mira Murati, June 2024

AI's threat to the job market

Speaking in a discussion at Dartmouth College, Murati was opining about the capabilities of the generative AI tools that her company OpenAI were actively developing – and the potential impact on the labor market. These tools, she explained, would "lower the barrier" for anybody who would want to be creative and could even disrupt global industries, according to a CNBC report.

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Over the last few years, we've seen countless projections about the potential impact that AI could have on jobs. While many see these as terrifying, Murati instead framed this as an inevitability to be welcomed. The implication was that AI-powered scriptwriting or even visualization could even lead to an increase in quality.

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Now co-founder and CEO of Thinking Machine Labs, a startup designed to make AI more accessible, Murati was at the heart of some of the company's biggest releases including image and video generation tools.

One person's slop is another man's treasure

For better or for worse, AI has certainly lowered the barrier to entry for those intent on creating content – and we see this with the surge in AI-generated content that is now circulating the web. When it comes to using AI in the creative industries, however, there has been more of a mixed response.