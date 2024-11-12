GoDaddy aims to support small businesses with new website builder API integration

GoDaddy has launched a new way to support small businesses

Users of third-party tools will now be able to access GoDaddy's AI tools

Tailor Brands is the first partner to use the new API

GoDaddy is looking to enhance its position as one of the best website builders by using a new tactic to broaden its user base. The company has started a reseller program in the form of a Website Builder API integration aimed at third-party platforms, starting with business services provider Tailor Brands. This new API, which will officially launch in the months ahead, lets GoDaddy’s Website Builder connect directly to partner platforms, making it more accessible to those in the early stages of a new business.

This API integration widens the partnership possibilities for GoDaddy by streamlining the experience of building a website on third-party platforms. For instance, Tailor Brands' customers can access GoDaddy’s website creation tools directly from the Tailor Brands platform without switching away from the LLC formation and brand-building services platform.

The GoDaddy Website Builder API includes many features that leverage AI, including the GoDaddy Airo Website Builder. The AI integration lets users generate site content based on information shared with the AI, along with product descriptions deciphered from uploaded images. It also includes an AI-powered marketing assistant to help customers decide what content to add.

"Many users of our Website Builder have shared how it has helped them save time and money while growing their businesses. With this new API integration, we're making these tools accessible to even more people and invite potential partners to see all that GoDaddy has to offer," said Oliver Hoare, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at GoDaddy. "Companies who want the ability to sell websites but don't have the funds or means to build can now partner with GoDaddy."

AI in website building

The Website Builder API also provides access to analytics and related data tools that let users track how the site is performing. The AI comes into play here too, with social media tools that can write content and schedule the publication of that content based on dates in the marketing year.

The API can also help run other business tasks. For example, users could use it to handle online appointment scheduling, run e-commerce transactions, and even complete online payments. This scalability is intended to support small businesses at various stages of growth.

This new reseller program hints at how GoDaddy wants to set an industry standard for small business owners seeking AI-fueled website builders. API integration could lead to wider adoption of GoDaddy's Website Builder in general, helping the company set a benchmark that would, at least for a while, be ahead of some of its rivals.

