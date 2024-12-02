Help! These VPN deals are holding me captive in my office – thank goodness my captors are so cheap!

I'm writing to you from the confines of an office I haven't left in hours, daylight has passed, and I'm continuing to find Cyber Monday VPN deals to rave about.

The unfortunate reality of my present circumstance is that the deals being put before me are seriously good. So, until I've covered all of them, it's imperative I don't leave.

If, over the course of the Black Friday weekend, you think you've come across every reason to pick up one of the best VPNs, well, you're probably not wrong. We've covered almost every provider we'd comfortably recommend to a degree even saunas struggle to reach.

But that may have left you wondering, in the dying hours of Cyber Monday, which deals are the very best – the must-haves, the no-brainers. Strap in, because you're in for a seriously cheap ride.

1. Surfshark

Surfshark's deal has been the highlight of the weekend. It's the most popular offer among our readers, in fact, and Surfshark didn't have to do that much to retain its title as the best cheap VPN – but damn, it managed it in some style.

You'll get up to six months of extra coverage, for free, and deals start from just $1.99 per month – though this only gives you four extra months. Still, you're the closest you can be to an unbeatable bargain.

Surfshark was the fastest VPN in our latest round of tests, too, and includes all sorts of security tools in its premium plans. My recommendation? Pick up a Surfshark One plan for the perfect balance of speed, security, and wallet-friendly pricing.

Surfshark: from $1.99/month + 4 extra months

Surfshark's deal is the pick of the bunch. Offering plans from only $1.99 per month, it's the best cheap VPN available right now. With superb speeds, great security features, and a commendable privacy record, you just can't go wrong. Grab a Surfshark One plan for just $2.49 per month and enjoy a suite of security-boosting tools without paying sky-high prices.

2. Proton VPN

Proton VPN has been the source of the best headache I could've asked for over the weekend. Initially, the provider offered a genuinely impressive offer of 70% its 2-year plan – and then broke the Cyber Monday tradition to drop an even more impressive 80% discount over the weekend. Cue my scramble to shout about it from the rooftops.

The plan lacks the extra free months that you'll get from the likes of Surfshark, but was still a tempting offer. With plans coming in at just $1.99 a month, it even rivaled Surfshark for the title of best cheap VPN.

Although the 80% offer is no longer with us, RIP, the 70% discount is still readily available – and equally notable. $2.99 per month was Proton VPN's cheapest price ever, prior to the launch of the improved deal, that is. Plus, being headquartered in the privacy haven of Switzerland, the provider, for many, offers a level of trustworthiness that other VPNs can't compete with.

Proton VPN: get up to 70% off

Proton went against the grain this weekend, offering an 80% off lightning deal for a short time. The 70% reduction still marks Proton VPN's lowest prices, however, and its Swiss privacy standards, impressive suites, and strong security all make $2.99 per month a superb price.

3. ExpressVPN

When it comes to breaking traditions, nobody has done it bigger and better than ExpressVPN. Its steep pricing can put would-be users off but, being one of the biggest names in cybersecurity, ExpressVPN never felt the need to cut its prices. Then, the provider went and lost its mind.

ExpressVPN not only recently announced a new two-year plan, giving it the cheapest plan it's ever had, but it then announced even better deals for the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend. Honestly? I don't think many things in this industry will shock me more than that.

The newly launched two-year plan clocks in at $4.99 a month. Then, over Cyber Monday, ExpressVPN sweetened the deal with up to 6 months of free coverage. Given that ExpressVPN is by far the most secure VPN we've tested, privacy-focused individuals looking for a deal this Cyber Monday should be pouncing on this offer while it lasts.