This stunning 4K 32-inch curved monitor from Dell is now available at its cheapest price ever thanks to this exclusive coupon
Dell’s S3221QSA is a great all-round curved monitor at a great price
If you’re in the market for a quality 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) screen with a height-adjustable stand and an integrated USB hub, then Dell’s 32-inch S3221QSA should definitely be on your radar.
The S3221QSA usually retails for £369, but it's currently available for 10% off, bringing the price down to £332.10 - which frankly is a bit of a steal for a curved monitor of this quality, but you don’t want to be paying that. You’re here for a bargain, right?
Take a trip to Dell’s UK shop, add the screen to your basket (you will have the option to add some accessories should you wish to), and then enter our exclusive coupon code AFF5MON at checkout to get a further 5% discount off its current retail price. That’s a solid saving of £16.61 and reduces the price to just £315.49. In other words, in total you'll be saving 14.5% - a solid £53.51!
The S3221QSA measures 70.92 cm x 20.7 cm x 51.81 cm with the stand and comes in any colour, so long as it’s black. In the box, there’s a power cable and an HDMI cable. You get a 3-year basic hardware service with advanced exchange warranty too.
Not only can you adjust the height and tilt of the display, but it has a curved screen for a truly immersive entertainment experience.
The S3221QSA, which has a viewable screen size of 31.5 inches, offers a decent selection of ports, including two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort 1.2, an audio line-out, a USB 3.0 upstream port, two USB 3.0 downstream ports, and a USB 3.0 downstream port with Battery Charging 1.2. It has built-in dual 5W speakers tuned by Waves MaxxAudio.
The screen looks good too, thanks to its three-sided ultrathin bezel design and WLED edgelight backlight technology. The Vertical Alignment display tech and 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 wider colour coverage promise super-rich colours. Dell says the TÜV-certified monitor has a flicker-free screen with ComfortView, a feature that reduces harmful blue light emissions.
