This stunning 4K 32-inch curved monitor from Dell is now available at its cheapest price ever thanks to this exclusive coupon

Deals
By
published

Dell’s S3221QSA is a great all-round curved monitor at a great price

Dell 32 Curved 4K UHD Monitor - S3221QSA
(Image credit: Dell)

If you’re in the market for a quality 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) screen with a height-adjustable stand and an integrated USB hub, then Dell’s 32-inch S3221QSA should definitely be on your radar.

The S3221QSA usually retails for £369, but it's currently available for 10% off, bringing the price down to £332.10 - which frankly is a bit of a steal for a curved monitor of this quality, but you don’t want to be paying that. You’re here for a bargain, right?

Take a trip to Dell’s UK shop, add the screen to your basket (you will have the option to add some accessories should you wish to), and then enter our exclusive coupon code AFF5MON at checkout to get a further 5% discount off its current retail price. That’s a solid saving of £16.61 and reduces the price to just £315.49. In other words, in total you'll be saving 14.5% - a solid £53.51!

Dell S3221QSA
Dell S3221QSA: was £369 now £315.49 at Dell Technologies UK

Dell sells the S3221QSA for £369, but it's currently 10% off and using our exclusive coupon code you can bring the price down even further to just £315.49. which is a bargain for a quality 4K curved screen such as this.

View Deal

The S3221QSA measures 70.92 cm x 20.7 cm x 51.81 cm with the stand and comes in any colour, so long as it’s black. In the box, there’s a power cable and an HDMI cable. You get a 3-year basic hardware service with advanced exchange warranty too.

Not only can you adjust the height and tilt of the display, but it has a curved screen for a truly immersive entertainment experience.

The S3221QSA, which has a viewable screen size of 31.5 inches, offers a decent selection of ports, including two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort 1.2, an audio line-out, a USB 3.0 upstream port, two USB 3.0 downstream ports, and a USB 3.0 downstream port with Battery Charging 1.2. It has built-in dual 5W speakers tuned by Waves MaxxAudio.

The screen looks good too, thanks to its three-sided ultrathin bezel design and WLED edgelight backlight technology. The Vertical Alignment display tech and 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 wider colour coverage promise super-rich colours. Dell says the TÜV-certified monitor has a flicker-free screen with ComfortView, a feature that reduces harmful blue light emissions.

Save even more money by checking out our Samsung promo codes page.

TOPICS
Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams
Editor

Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Alienware AW3423DWF gaming monitor on a blue background with a TechRadar badge and text: &#039;DON&#039;T MISS&#039;.
My favourite gaming monitor now has a bargain price – PC gamers, you won't want to miss this
curved monitor against purple background
Got a little extra cash after Christmas? Get this Samsung curved monitor for its lowest price ever
black gaming monitor against orange background
This 27-inch LG curved gaming monitor under $160 is the best post-holiday season deal I've found so far in 2025
Big savings on the Sony Inzone M10S monitor.
The best monitor I've ever tested has received a mega $220 discount, taking it down to a new lowest ever price
Philips 34B1U5600CH main image
Philips 34B1U5600CH review
ViewSonic VG3456C main image
ViewSonic VG3456C review
Latest in Pro
Microsoft UK CEO Darren Hardman AI Tour London 2025
Microsoft - UK can help drive the global AI future, but only with the proper buy-in
Woman using iMessage on iPhone
Apple to take legal action against British Government over backdoor request
AOC Graphic Pro U32U3CV during our review
I reviewed the AOC Graphic Pro U32U3CV and it's a staggeringly pro-grade monitor for the price
An AI face in profile against a digital background.
Navigating transparency, bias, and the human imperative in the age of democratized AI
CorelDraw Go homepage showing design examples
Adobe arch-rival unveils online graphic design tool for beginners - and yes, it has a subscription
Internet outage
Microsoft launches new hyper-powered disaster recovery service for Cloud PCs
Latest in Deals
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 on green background with lowest price text overlay
Quick! Samsung just brought back its Galaxy Z Flip 6 Black Friday deal – get $700 off plus a free storage upgrade
iPad Air M3 on a green background next to TechRadar big savings badge
Get the brand-new iPad Air (M3) from just $249 at Best Buy with a trade-in
Dell XPS 13 and XPS 14 on a yellow background
Epic laptop deals are now live at Dell – here are the 5 best offers from $279.99
Samsung TV deals
Samsung's spring sale is slashing prices on its best-selling TVs: save up to $1,200
Google Pixel 9 on blue background with lowest price text overlay
Forget the iPhone 16e - the Google Pixel 9 has just dropped to a record low of $599
Amazfit T Rex 3 on future deals banner
The Apple Watch Ultra 2-rivaling Amazift T-Rex 3 is on sale for its lowest-ever price at Amazon
More about pro
Gian Paolo Bassi and Spot at 3DEXPERIENCE WORLD 2025

AI is more than just automation – it’s reshaping industries
Woman using iMessage on iPhone

Apple to take legal action against British Government over backdoor request
An image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from a hands-on event

Samsung's One UI 7 update is finally launching in April – these are the 5 new features I can't wait to try
See more latest
Most Popular
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 on green background with lowest price text overlay
Quick! Samsung just brought back its Galaxy Z Flip 6 Black Friday deal – get $700 off plus a free storage upgrade
iPad Air M3 on a green background next to TechRadar big savings badge
Get the brand-new iPad Air (M3) from just $249 at Best Buy with a trade-in
Dell XPS 13 and XPS 14 on a yellow background
Epic laptop deals are now live at Dell – here are the 5 best offers from $279.99
Samsung TV deals
Samsung's spring sale is slashing prices on its best-selling TVs: save up to $1,200
Google Pixel 9 on blue background with lowest price text overlay
Forget the iPhone 16e - the Google Pixel 9 has just dropped to a record low of $599
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra on a red background with text saying Big Savings next to it.
Score the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for as little as $399.99 in this week's Samsung sale
The Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine on a purple background with text saying Don&#039;t Miss.
The excellent Breville Barista Express coffee maker is back to its Black Friday price
Amazfit T Rex 3 on future deals banner
The Apple Watch Ultra 2-rivaling Amazift T-Rex 3 is on sale for its lowest-ever price at Amazon
Apple deals
Walmart has a huge sale on Apple AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more - deals from $23
Samsung The Frame TV, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra on pink background with big savings text overlay
Samsung's Spring Sale is as good as Black Friday: deals on Galaxy S25 Ultra, QLED TVs, and more