Quixant Iqon3 mini PC security features include TPM 2.0, AES256, and protected NVRAM

The rugged chassis makes silent cooling viable in crowded casino environments

Dual PCIe Gigabit Ethernet ensures stable connectivity for cabinet networks

Quixant has introduced its latest addition to the Iqon lineup, a silent mini PC designed for gaming cabinets in casinos and retro arcade environments.

The company says the Iqon3 arrives in a rugged, passively cooled chassis finished in the company’s distinct orange color, and is powered by AMD Ryzen Pro 8000 APUs.

With a configuration that blends modern interfaces and legacy connections, this device offers flexible hardware for operators seeking a workstation tailored to gaming applications.

Hardware foundation and CPU choice

The AMD Ryzen Pro 8000 APU in this device integrates CPU and Radeon 7X0M graphics in a single package.

This approach allows the unit to drive up to four 4K Ultra HD displays while supporting DisplayPort 1.4 and hardware video decoding.

Memory support extends to 64GB through two DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM sockets, placing it closer to workstation-level specifications rather than entry-level hardware.

The system provides a wide set of storage options, including an M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe slot, two CFast 2.0 sockets, and two SATA3 slots.

Quixant also offers optional EEPROM storage up to 128KB for users requiring embedded configuration or security settings.

One of the most striking aspects of the Iqon3 mini PC is its port coverage.

Its external options include four USB 3.2 ports on the front and four USB 2.0 ports on the side, supplemented by internal headers for further expansion.

For networking, the unit supports dual PCIe Gigabit Ethernet interfaces and six configurable ports supporting SAS, JCM, RS485, and RS232.

This device also supports SPI and I2C headers and iButton interfaces for secure authentication, data logging, and peripheral expansion.

Beyond performance, the Iqon3 integrates TPM 2.0, unique digital serial number identifiers, protected NVRAM, and AES256 encryption.

Physical protections, such as a metal case with a keylock and monitoring systems for write-protect changes, reinforce its positioning for controlled environments.

For audio, it includes a standard HD 7.1 controller with amplified stereo outputs at 15W per channel, enough to serve cabinet installations without extra hardware.