Behold, a USB flash drive which doubles as hardware-level antivirus
Password authentication further boosts protection
- Buffalo's RUF3-KEV offers built-in security endpoint protection
- This is a effectively describing an antivirus as used in businesses
- USB flash drives historically have been used to infect host PCs
Buffalo has introduced a new USB flash drive, the RUF3-KEV (via PC Watch, originally in Japanese), designed to provide physical security against malware and virus infections.
The USB 3.2 Gen 1 drive comes with in-built endpoint protection, the "DiXiM Security Endpoint," a security service that continuously monitors files saved or updated on the USB drive for any signs of infection.
This is in addition to a real-time antivirus feature which automatically isolates and removes infected files when detected, and a "heuristic function" that identifies potentially malicious programs by analyzing their behavior.
Buffalo RUF3-KEV security mechanism and pricing
Though less eye-catching, the RUF3-KEV also supports password authentication, preventing unauthorized access.
Given the potential perils of its compact design (measuring just 19.8 x 10 x 68 mm and weighing approximately 11 grams), the drive uses a cap-less design and supports an "auto-return mechanism" which automatically retracts the connector when the USB drive is removed from the computer, offering protection from dust and physical damage.
The drive series will have three models of modest caacity; 64GB, 32GB and 16GB. Pricing has only currently been announced in yen, but each model will cost 10,000 yen, 8,300 yen and 6,600 yen each.
