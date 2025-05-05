iStorage launches world’s first 26TB PIN-authenticated encrypted desktop storage

diskAshur DT3 offers FIPS 140-3 security and Common Criteria certified microprocessor

Aimed at businesses, governments, and users needing top-tier offline data protection

While cloud storage offers convenience and accessibility, it may not always provide the level of security some users need, especially when dealing with private data you simply cannot afford to lose or have fall into the wrong hands.

If security is a priority, and you have large volumes of sensitive files to protect, a PIN-authenticated, hardware-encrypted secure drive like iStorage’s diskAshur DT3 or diskAshur DT2 could be the answer, especially as both models are now available with a massive 26TB capacity.

iStorage, a global leader in hardware-encrypted data storage, has built these drives (and others) to deliver government-grade protection for organizations that require reliable, offline security.

Not an unreasonable outlay

The diskAshur DT3 is one of the first encrypted hard drives currently pending certification under the new FIPS 140-3 Level 3 standard, the latest benchmark for cryptographic security.

It features TAA compliance, FIPS PUB 197-validated AES-XTS 256-bit hardware encryption, and a Common Criteria EAL5+ certified microprocessor.

The DT2 remains a strong option too, holding certifications from NCSC CPA, FIPS 140-2 Level 3, NLNCSA BSPA, and NATO Restricted.

“At iStorage, innovation and security go hand in hand," noted John Michael, CEO of iStorage/Kanguru. "Launching the world’s first 26TB PIN-authenticated, hardware encrypted desktop drive is not just a milestone for us, it’s a statement to the industry. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, so too must our solutions."

"The diskAshur DT3 and DT2 represent the highest standards in data protection, and with our recent acquisition of Kanguru, we are now even better positioned to provide organizations around the world with the most secure, reliable and scalable data storage solutions available.”

While these drives offer exceptional protection, they also place responsibility squarely on the user. If you forget your PIN or lose your backup data, there are no reset options or cloud recovery here.

The new models are available now via iStorage, Kanguru, and select global partners. The 26TB diskAshur DT3 is priced at $1,814, while the diskAshur DT2 comes in at $1,541.