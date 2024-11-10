iStorage Group acquires Kanguru Solutions as it looks to expand security offering
Move looks to offer comprehensive security solutions for all
As the demand for cybersecurity solutions continues to rise in response to complex threats, iStorage has made a strategic move to boost the encrypted data storage landscape with the acquisition of Kanguru Solutions.
iStorage is probably best known for its PIN-authenticated, hardware-encrypted portable data storage and cloud encryption devices, and Kanguru for offering secure hardware-encrypted devices and advanced duplication and remote management capabilities.
The company says its acquisition will enable iStorage to provide a more comprehensive product lineup, offering customers greater flexibility and security when managing sensitive data across multiple devices.
Enhancing global security offerings
"This acquisition is transformative for iStorage, reinforcing our commitment to delivering ultra-secure, flexible, and affordable data management solutions," noted John Michael, Founder & CEO of iStorage.
"Joining the iStorage family allows us to expand our encryption and storage solutions to a wider audience, especially across North and South America. Together, we will drive innovation and redefine the possibilities in data protection," said Nate Cote, Managing Director of Kanguru.
