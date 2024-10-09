This Epson printer has the cheapest ink in the world and can print in tabloid, that’s why I’d buy it for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

The Epson ET15000 all-in- one printer is on sale for Amazon October Prime Day, for just under $500, down from $700, a $200 saving or 29%. And it is the printer I'd buy during this sales event. Now that’s a significant investment but it is totally worth it in the long run especially if you print in a wide variety of paper sizes.

This is no ordinary printer; it is one of the few that can print on tabloid or A3+ paper sizes and comes with ink tank technology, in this case, Epson’s proprietary Supertank system. Now that allows you to bypass cartridges altogether, saving you hundreds of dollars in the long run.

Without the need to buy cartridges every now and then or pay subscriptions that may limit the number of pages you print per period, ink tank printers like the ET15000 can truly feel liberating. And Epson’s wide format all-in-one is feature-laden.

Today's best Epson ET-15000 deal

Epson ET-15000 Ink tank printer: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

Swapping cartridges for bottle is clever but the main selling point of the ET-15000 is its ability to print in A3 format (and bigger) at a very low price.

The bundled ink can deliver up to 7000 pages in black and 6000 in color, according to Epson. And the replacement inks are the cheapest on the market. A 127ml black bottle cost a mere $14.99, it’s so cheap you won’t even think about buying third party ink, let alone flinch at the cost of printing a gorgeous A3 poster for the office party.

As it is compatible with Alexa, you can also print hands-free. Duplex printing is standard, ideal to deliver color double-sided A4 brochures seamlessly (think newsletters). The scanner has a 35-sheet ADF and the ET15000 has a 250-sheet paper cassette.

Remember also that since it is an inkjet, it doesn’t consume as much power as, say, a laser, when in use. And given its paper handling capacity, its footprint - just under 20 x 30 inch - is perfectly acceptable.

There are some minor niggles though; it does come with a fax (who needs them these days!), you can’t do duplex scanning and scanning is limited to A4. Bigger scanning tech would have been too heavy and too expensive, which is a shame. Print speed is also not its forte; it hits 17 pages per minute in mono and just over half that in color. The print speed drops further if you print in duplex. It doesn’t have a memory card reader or a USB to plug in your flash drive.

All in all, it is - on paper (pun intended - a great fit as a small business printer, a home printer and - of course - a wide format A3 printer. Note that you can buy an Assurion-backed 4-year protection plan from Amazon for far less than from Epson direct, at just $78.99.

