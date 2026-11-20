Getting started with 3D printing doesn't have to involve spending a fortune or building a complicated machine from scratch. This Black Friday, Amazon has reduced several multicolour 3D printers, including two models under £300 that offer automatic bed levelling and high-speed printing.

Best for: Beginners, hobbyists, families, and anyone looking to experiment with multicolour 3D printing.

The Deal: The Anycubic Kobra X is £259.99 (was £339.99), the Flashforge Adventurer 5X is £284 (was £399), and the more expensive Bambu Lab P1S Combo is £445 (was £499).

Today's best 3D printer deals

Save £54 Bambu Lab P1S Combo: was £499 now £445 at Amazon The Bambu Lab P1S Combo combines an enclosed CoreXY printer with an automatic material system for multicolour printing, automatic bed levelling, 500mm/s maximum speed, and support for several filament materials.

Why we recommend them

Flashforge Adventurer 5X

The Flashforge Adventurer 5X is a solid choice if you want to experiment with multicolour printing without spending more than £300. It features an integrated filament system (IFS), automatic bed levelling, and a CoreXY design capable of advertised speeds up to 600mm/s.

Its 220 x 220 x 220mm build volume provides room for everyday projects, from small models and decorations to replacement parts. The direct-drive extruder supports temperatures up to 300°C, with compatibility for PLA, PETG, and ASA among the listed materials.

Bambu Lab P1S Combo

The Bambu Lab P1S Combo has a fully enclosed body, which can help maintain more consistent printing conditions when using materials like ABS and ASA. It comes with the Automatic Material System (AMS) for multicolour printing, automatic bed levelling, and a CoreXY mechanism capable of speeds of up to 500mm/s. Setup takes just 15 minutes.

The included AMS supports multicolour printing, but expanding to as many as 16 colours requires additional compatible AMS hardware.

Anycubic Kobra X

At £259.99, Anycubic's Kobra X is the cheapest printer in this selection and offers native four-colour printing, making it a great choice for beginners and families.

Its 260 x 260 x 260mm build volume is larger than the Flashforge's, and it has a maximum speed of 600mm/s, although Anycubic recommends 300mm/s for normal printing.

Kobra X also includes LeviQ 3.0 automatic bed levelling, a hardened steel nozzle, and support for PLA, PETG, TPU, PVA, and ASA.

In his four-and-a-half-star review, our expert Alastair called it "a major update to the Anycubic range, offering faster printing and a boost in aesthetics and product design quality. The Anycubic Kobra series has impressed me in the past, and now the Kobra X sees a massive overhaul of its design, bringing fast 4-color printing to the lower mid-range 3D print market."

Price context & historical value

Amazon's Black Friday deals include £54 off the Bambu Lab P1S Combo, bringing it to its lowest price yet. The Flashforge Adventurer 5X is £115 cheaper, although it has been available for slightly less in the past, while the Anycubic Kobra X is £80 off and at an all-time low. While you're here, check out the best 3D printers we've tested.

Should you buy one?

✅ Which 3D printer should you go for...

The Anycubic Kobra X is the cheapest of the three and offers the largest build volume, making it a good choice for beginners. The Flashforge Adventurer 5X is another affordable option for multicolour printing. The Bambu Lab P1S Combo costs more but offers a fully enclosed design that's better suited to a wider range of materials.

❌ Which 3D printer should you skip..

If your budget is under £300, you'll need to rule out the Bambu Lab P1S Combo. That said, if a fully enclosed printer is what you want, neither the Anycubic nor the Flashforge will meet your needs. Also, remember to factor in the cost of filament and other consumables when deciding how much to spend.