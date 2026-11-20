These Black Friday 3D printer deals from Flashforge, Anycubic, and Bambu Lab start at £259.99, with multicolour printing and automatic bed levelling
Make colourful 3D models without spending a fortune
Getting started with 3D printing doesn't have to involve spending a fortune or building a complicated machine from scratch. This Black Friday, Amazon has reduced several multicolour 3D printers, including two models under £300 that offer automatic bed levelling and high-speed printing.
Best for: Beginners, hobbyists, families, and anyone looking to experiment with multicolour 3D printing.
The Deal: The Anycubic Kobra X is £259.99 (was £339.99), the Flashforge Adventurer 5X is £284 (was £399), and the more expensive Bambu Lab P1S Combo is £445 (was £499).
Today's best 3D printer deals
The Flashforge Adventurer 5X features multicolour printing, an integrated filament system, CoreXY design, automatic bed levelling, 220mm cubed build volume, 600mm/s maximum speed, direct-drive extrusion, and support for several filament types.
The Bambu Lab P1S Combo combines an enclosed CoreXY printer with an automatic material system for multicolour printing, automatic bed levelling, 500mm/s maximum speed, and support for several filament materials.
The Anycubic Kobra X offers native four-colour printing, a 260mm cubed build volume, 600mm/s maximum speed, automatic bed levelling, hardened steel nozzle, vibration compensation, and optional AI camera monitoring features.
Why we recommend them
Flashforge Adventurer 5X
The Flashforge Adventurer 5X is a solid choice if you want to experiment with multicolour printing without spending more than £300. It features an integrated filament system (IFS), automatic bed levelling, and a CoreXY design capable of advertised speeds up to 600mm/s.
Its 220 x 220 x 220mm build volume provides room for everyday projects, from small models and decorations to replacement parts. The direct-drive extruder supports temperatures up to 300°C, with compatibility for PLA, PETG, and ASA among the listed materials.
Bambu Lab P1S Combo
The Bambu Lab P1S Combo has a fully enclosed body, which can help maintain more consistent printing conditions when using materials like ABS and ASA. It comes with the Automatic Material System (AMS) for multicolour printing, automatic bed levelling, and a CoreXY mechanism capable of speeds of up to 500mm/s. Setup takes just 15 minutes.
The included AMS supports multicolour printing, but expanding to as many as 16 colours requires additional compatible AMS hardware.
Anycubic Kobra X
At £259.99, Anycubic's Kobra X is the cheapest printer in this selection and offers native four-colour printing, making it a great choice for beginners and families.
Its 260 x 260 x 260mm build volume is larger than the Flashforge's, and it has a maximum speed of 600mm/s, although Anycubic recommends 300mm/s for normal printing.
Kobra X also includes LeviQ 3.0 automatic bed levelling, a hardened steel nozzle, and support for PLA, PETG, TPU, PVA, and ASA.
In his four-and-a-half-star review, our expert Alastair called it "a major update to the Anycubic range, offering faster printing and a boost in aesthetics and product design quality. The Anycubic Kobra series has impressed me in the past, and now the Kobra X sees a massive overhaul of its design, bringing fast 4-color printing to the lower mid-range 3D print market."
Price context & historical value
Amazon's Black Friday deals include £54 off the Bambu Lab P1S Combo, bringing it to its lowest price yet. The Flashforge Adventurer 5X is £115 cheaper, although it has been available for slightly less in the past, while the Anycubic Kobra X is £80 off and at an all-time low. While you're here, check out the best 3D printers we've tested.
Should you buy one?
✅ Which 3D printer should you go for...
The Anycubic Kobra X is the cheapest of the three and offers the largest build volume, making it a good choice for beginners. The Flashforge Adventurer 5X is another affordable option for multicolour printing. The Bambu Lab P1S Combo costs more but offers a fully enclosed design that's better suited to a wider range of materials.
❌ Which 3D printer should you skip..
If your budget is under £300, you'll need to rule out the Bambu Lab P1S Combo. That said, if a fully enclosed printer is what you want, neither the Anycubic nor the Flashforge will meet your needs. Also, remember to factor in the cost of filament and other consumables when deciding how much to spend.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.