'The sentiment seems to be ‘adopt AI or die': New research claims the UK's "job-pocalypse" is being hit hard by a lack of AI skills
AI strategies should be human-first
- Companies are still blaming layoffs on AI-driven efficiencies, report finds
- AI strategies aren't considering long-term impacts and the importance of human workers
- Many adopters are even risking security and quality just to be more productive and boost revenue
One in two (54%) businesses admit AI has helped them to reduce their overall headcount, up from 41% last year, and a new report from BSI reveals it could be disproportionately affecting junior and entry-level roles.
But workforce impacts aside, AI is being seen increasingly as a necessity for business growth, with three in four (74%) believing so, up from three in five (59%) last year.
However, while four in five (82%) agree its use has led to them saving time, BSI's report warns that many AI strategies could actually be mindlessly excessive and poor for long-term benefits.
All-in AI strategies can be damaging for long-term success
Half (51%) of employees now admit to frequently using AI without actually considering whether it's the best tool for the task, implying it's become a habit rather than a meaningful workplace tool. A separate study has already likened AI to cigarettes, describing it as an addiction among younger users in particular.
But inter-personal interactions and skills are being impacted as a result, with half (49%) of junior employees failing to develop essential skills because they're talking with AI instead of a manager or colleague.
It might not be younger workers' faults, because more than a quarter (28%) already say their organization is linking their pay and promotion opportunities to AI adoption.
"The sentiment seems to be ‘adopt AI or die’," BSI Global Head Human and Social Sustainability Kate Field wrote, but "too little thought is being given to the long-term consequences of replacing human talent with AI."
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In fact, businesses are starting to increase more risks in exchange for what AI promises to unlock for them. More than half (55%) believe the efficient gains are worth the data security risks, and only around two in five (38%) say their organization has a policy in place to control how and when they use which AI tools.
BSI's biggest message in the report is for companies to assess how humans and AI will coexist in the future, preserving work's sense of achievement, maintaining a human-first culture and supporting workers develop their skills. But the report also urges organizations to take a more limited approach to AI by controlling its adoption and tackling the use of unapproved tools
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With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
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