The Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD is now down to $268.99 for Black Friday; a 42% saving and its lowest price in 2024

Samsung has dropped the price of its best SSD, the 990 Pro (MZ-V9P2T0), down to $269.99, a mind-blowing saving of 42%, or $195, its lowest price in 2024, just in time for Black Friday.

Prices have crept up significantly since last year but I don't think they will go down further this year given that we're all expecting Samsung to launch a successor to this amazingly popular SSD.

Samsung 990 Pro 4TB: was $464.99 now $269.99 at Amazon Samsung makes some of the best SSD on the market and the 990 Pro is no different. It is only a PCIe 4.0 model but its overall performance and versatility will make it a winner for gamers, creatives and professionals.

At the time of writing, users can buy it at this price from Best Buy, Samsung, Newegg, B&H Photo and Microcenter and there seems to be plenty of stock around. Amazon gets my vote as it is the only one that offers a data recovery service should your drive fail.

For just $14.99 (that’s less than $5 per year), you get professional help from After Solutions, Amazon’s partner, to recover - and return - your files.

The 990 Pro, which is also available in 1TB and 2TB versions, is widely considered as the best SSD of its generation (Gen 4) but has been superseded by faster, more recent Gen 5 SSDs like the Crucial T700.

TechRadar’s John Loeffler reviewed it in 2023, giving it a perfect 5/5 and a best in class badge, recognizing that it “all but maxes out what a PCIe 4.0 SSD is capable of”.

It’s incredible to think that the review was written in 2022 when the 2TB model cost a staggering $289.99. Our sister publication, TomsHardware, awarded the 990 Pro SSD an editor’s badge and a 4.5/5 rating, with the reviewer, Shane Downing, saying that it “excels everywhere that matters”.

The drive doesn’t have a heatsink (that’s an extra $15) but does come with a five-year warranty and the company’s excellent SSD management software called Magician.

Other than the PCIe 4.0 interface, it uses Samsung’s mature 176-layer V-NAND TLC memory and a proprietary SSD controller that allows it to reach sequential read/write speeds of up to 7,450 and 6,900 MB/s respectively.

Samsung 990 Pro 1TB: was $174.99 now $119.13 at Amazon The Samsung 990 Pro 1TB with built-in heatsink is a great way to add some of the fastest PCIe 4.0 storage for cheap and it works with either PC or PS5 systems, making this 32% off deal during Black Friday, a cracking offer.

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB: was $264.99 now $179.99 at Amazon This is the SSD we've been using for all of TechRadar's component and system testing ever since it was released, which is about as high praise as we can think to give this SSD.

