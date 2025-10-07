The KASEPE Mini PC costs just £84 for Prime Day - and it’s faster than some business desktops, so snap one up now

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sales have started early, and I’m seeing some incredible discounts on compact mini PCs like the KASEPE Mini PC, one of the most affordable PCs, available in the UK now for less than £100.

• Shop Amazon's full Prime Day sale

Mini PCs are an excellent choice for home offices, small businesses, or anyone who needs dependable performance in a compact design. It’s powered by Intel’s efficient N95 processor, which is faster than the Core i3-8100T found in many business desktops.

Each of the models featured here offers strong performance for everyday computing, streaming, and multitasking while taking up minimal space and using less power.

No matter which one you choose, you’ll get a smart, mini powerhouse that proves good things really do come in small packages.

Having saved money on a capable mini PC, you might be in the mood to grab more bargains, if so browse our Amazon Prime Day hub.

Today's best mini PC Prime Day deals

Save 12% KASEPE Mini PC: was £95 now £84 at Amazon The KASEPE Mini PC combines compact design with impressive performance, powered by Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake N95 processor. It includes 8GB DDR5 RAM, a 256GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 4.2 for smooth connectivity. Supporting triple 4K displays and enhanced efficiency, it’s ideal for home offices or study setups. During Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, it’s priced at just £84, down from an already bargain priced £95, making it a smart, space-saving choice.

TRIGKEY Key-N95 Mini PC: £103 at Amazon The TRIGKEY Key-N95 Mini PC delivers dependable everyday performance with Intel’s Alder Lake N95 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a fast 256GB PCIe SSD. It supports dual 4K displays, Gigabit Ethernet, and Bluetooth 5.0, making it great for work, study, or streaming. Preloaded with Windows 11 Pro, it’s easy to set up and use, with lifetime technical support included.

Trycoo WI-6 Mini PC: £134.99 at Amazon The Trycoo WI-6 Mini PC offers powerful performance with Intel’s 12th Gen N95 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Supporting triple 4K 60Hz displays, it’s ideal for multitasking, creative projects, or office work. With dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and flexible storage options up to 2TB, it’s built for both productivity and entertainment.

Amazon’s October Prime Day is here, and there are some impressive discounts on mini PCs that deliver big performance in a small package.

Perfect for home offices, small businesses, and students, these compact systems combine speed, efficiency, and modern connectivity, without taking up valuable space or breaking the bank.

The KASEPE Mini PC stands out as one of the most affordable full PCs in the UK at just £84 (down from £95). It's powered by Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake N95 processor, which is actually faster than the Core i3-8100T CPU found in many business desktops.

Paired with 8GB of DDR5 RAM, a 256GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 4.2, and support for triple 4K displays, it’s a great choice for anyone wanting a capable, compact computer for (well) under £100.

For a slightly higher price, the TRIGKEY Key-N95 Mini PC offers the same processor with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB PCIe SSD. It supports dual 4K displays, Gigabit Ethernet, and Bluetooth 5.0, providing smooth performance for office work or 4K streaming. Priced at £103, it also includes lifetime technical support.

Those wanting extra power should check out the Trycoo WI-6 Mini PC, which includes 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. Also powered by Intel’s N95 chip, it supports triple 4K 60Hz displays and multiple system installations. At £134.99, it’s a compact but capable workstation for both productivity and play.

You can browse our round-up of the best mini PCs and the best mobile workstations if you want to see what else is out there.

More of today's best Prime Day deals