'The gold-standard of office chairs': Steelcase Leap is massively discounted for Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale

Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale has knocked a huge £342 off our best office chair for back pain, with the Steelcase Leap ergonomic office chair now £877 (was £1219) at Amazon.

This chair has built a reputation for excellent back support, especially for people who spend long hours at a desk. At the centre of the design is Steelcase’s LiveBack system. The backrest flexes and changes shape as you move, helping it mould to the natural curve of your spine.

Instead of forcing your back into a rigid position, it follows your posture throughout the day, helping keep your spine aligned while you sit.

The S-shaped backrest splits into upper and lower sections that move independently, mirroring how the spine naturally moves. That flexibility helps maintain consistent support even when you change position.

Another clever feature is the Natural Glide seat adjustment. As you recline, the seat slides forward with your pelvis so you stay in a comfortable working position.

This movement helps reduce pressure on the lumbar vertebrae when leaning back, which can make a real difference during long work sessions.

The chair also includes a flexible seat edge that reduces pressure behind your legs, helping improve circulation and comfort when sitting for extended periods.

Steelcase includes a wide range of ergonomic adjustments as well. Lumbar height and lower back firmness can be adjusted to suit your preferred level of support.

Armrests are fully adjustable, moving up and down, sliding forward and back, shifting side to side, and pivoting inward or outward to keep your shoulders relaxed.

The upholstery uses Fame fabric, a blend of 95% wool and 5% polyamide. It carries OEKO-TEX and EU Flower certifications and is rated for 120,000 Martindale abrasion cycles.

Dimensions come in at 62cm deep, 68cm wide and 100cm high, with an alloy steel structure underneath.

It arrives fully assembled, includes wheels suited to hard floors or carpets, and comes with a 12 year manufacturer warranty.

For a premium ergonomic chair built for proper spinal support and all-day comfort, this Spring Deal Days price is a massive saving.

