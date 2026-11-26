Stop your teeth chattering on Zoom calls: I've picked out 12 Black Friday winter warmers to keep your home office toasty all day
From heated desk mats and cushions to the space heater I absolutely adore
Black Friday in the UK doesn't just mean deals. It means the nights drawing in earlier, heralded with that sudden drop of temperature that always catches off us guard every year. And why, just why, is the room we're trying to work in always the coldest?
If, like me, you've been trying to stop your teeth from chattering on video calls, or struggling to move the mouse with frozen fingers, this collection for keeping warm in your home office is for you. I've included a range of fixes, from under-desk heaters and hand warmers, to a heated desk mat and a smart plug that monitors how much energy you're using. With energy prices spiking, that's essential for winter.
If you make one upgrade, go for the Dreo Space Heater, which is down to £42 at Amazon. I've used this while working from home for a couple of years now, and it's still going strong (it's whirring away in the background as I write this, filling the air with much-needed warmth). Bonus points for including a remote control so I don't get distracted by getting up to switch it off.
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Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
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