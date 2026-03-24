Mazda confirms December 2025 breach via warehouse management system

Hundreds of employee and partner records exposed, including IDs, names, and emails

Customers unaffected; company strengthening security after vulnerability exploitation

Hackers have broken into Japanese carmaker Mazda and used their access to exfiltrate sensitive employee and partner data, the company has confirmed.

In a breach notification letter, the Japanese carmaker said that in mid-December 2025 it found “traces of unauthorized access” to a management system that was used to operate certain warehouses used to store parts procured from Thailand.

As soon as the breach was spotted, Mazda did what most companies do in these cases - secured their infrastructure, notified relevant authorities and data watchdogs, including the Personal Information Protection Commission, and launched an investigation with the help of third-party cybersecurity experts.

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No bragging rights

The investigation determined a “possibility that a portion of the personal information of the employees of the company, its group companies, as well as business partners” may have been exposed. That portion includes 692 records such as Mazda-issued user IDs, names, email addresses, company names, and business partner IDs.

Mazda also stressed customer personal information were not accessed, since it was not stored in the affected systems in the first place.

“To prevent recurrence, Mazda will continue to strengthen its information security framework, including enhanced monitoring of external access and strengthened communication controls,” the company added.

Mazda did not say who the threat actors were and did not discuss the nature of the attack. It did say that the hackers broke in by abusing “security vulnerabilities in the systems that were exploited.”

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So far, no cybercriminal groups have claimed responsibility for the attack, and given that just 692 records were exposed, it is likely that no one will. Cybercriminals who leak only a handful of data often get ridiculed for it, especially when the data doesn’t include more than the basics “names, email addresses”.

Via BleepingComputer

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