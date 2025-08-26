Power 50 2025: Our 40-31 revealed
Here are the next 10 members of the Power 50 2025
After months of research and deliberation we are delighted to confirm the next ten members of the 2025 Power 50.
Part of the Mobile Industry Awards 2025, the Power 50 highlights the most important and influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year.
TechRadar Pro will be revealing ten nominees each week as we count down to the reveal of our 2025 Power 50 Person of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards on Thursday September 18.
Congratulations to:
31. Aideen Chambers, Director of Mobile, Sky
32. Mark Trundle, Senior Director, Samsung UK&I
33. Rohit Vedi, Managing Director, iD Mobile
34. Deborah Honig, Chief Customer Officer, Samsung UK&I
35. William Paterson, UK & Ireland Country Director, TCL and Alcatel
36. Ben Case, Managing Director of Connectivity, Sky
37. Dave McGinn, CEO, Daisy Communications
38. Danny Marshall, Device Portfolio & Business Development Director, EE
39. Miles Norman, UK & Ireland Country General Manager, Lenovo Mobile Business Group (Motorola)
40. Terry O'Brien, CEO, Giacom
They join our alread-revealed members of the 2025 Power 50:
41. Nick Porter, VP of MX Product, Strategy & Commercial, Europe, Samsung
42. Peter Carnall, Managing Director, ege
43. Paul O'Sullivan, Director of Wholesale Mobile, Virgin Media O2
44. Phil Lander, VP Mobile Experience, B2B, Samsung Electronics UK
45. Andy Silcock, Co-founder, Kid-A
46. Ed Connolly, Chief Commercial Officer, Currys
47. Annika Bizon, VP Product and Marketing, Samsung UK&I
48. Ravi Navaratnam, Director, eRoaming eSIM
49. David Copestake, Head of eCommerce, ege
50. Brendan Arndt, Senior Devices Manager, VodafoneThree
The winner is selected following in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers to manufacturers and distributors.
It rewards those individuals who inspire their businesses with their values, but also have influence beyond existing roles, serving as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.
To make the Power 50 list, an executive needs to be bold in their leadership and vision, and have exceeded expectations in the different categories we have chosen.
Previous winners of the Power 50 Person of the Year:
- 2024: Marc Allera, CEO - EE and Consumer Division at BT Group
- 2023: Ahmed Essam, CEO, Vodafone UK
- 2022: Lutz Schüler, CEO, Virgin Media O2
- 2021: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2020: Nick Jeffery, CEO, Vodafone
- 2019: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2018: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2017: David Dyson, CEO Three UK
- 2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE
- 2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK
- 2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK
- 2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere
- 2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK
