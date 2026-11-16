Octopus Energy is bringing its sold-out plug-in solar panels to UK small businesses, says move was a 'no-brainer' following huge demand

UK SMBs can now buy the same solar panel kits as domestic users

Business owners can choose between one or two 460W panels

Annual energy bill savings of up to 23% are being targeted

Octopus Energy has announced plans to expand its plug-in solar scheme to small businesses across the UK after seeing immense success across its domestic applications.

The company's offering now also targets smaller organizations like cafes, shops and pubs - and being a plug-and-play system, it's especially friendly to renters who may not be able to install a more permanent solar array.

With its plug-in solar panels, Octopus says small businesses could save as much as 23% off their annual electricity bills by supplementing their consumption with energy generated on-site, though there will of course be an initial capital outlay.

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Octopus Energy launches plug-in solar panels for SMBs, too

Much the same as its domestic offering, small businesses will be faced with a one-off cost of £450 for a single solar panel and micro-inverter, or £650 for a pair. Depending on energy consumption, the utilities giant envisions SMBs being able to pay off their initial investment in as little as three years.

"Energy bills are having a big impact on a small business’ bottom line," Octopus Energy for Business CEO Zoisa North-Bond explained. "Plug-in solar gives SMEs a simple way to generate their own cheap, green power – and because so many rent their premises, they don’t need to own a building or have a suitable roof to benefit."

One single panel generates up to 460W in peak conditions – that's 920W for the pair – and installing them is as easy as plugging them into an outdoor-rated three-pin domestic socket. Their dual setup daisy chains so that it only needs one socket, too.

Although a pair of panels could in theory generate up to 920W, they're limited to 800W per the UK's output limit. It's unclear whether that figure is under revision, but any future lifts could see Octopus' panels generate the full 920W.

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In an announcement, the utilities giant said a pair of plug-in panels could generate 828kWh in a year – the equivalent of around 2.2kWh per day (or nearly five full hours of operation for one panel). As is the case with any solar panel, 460W is only its peak capacity and plenty of factors, including sun strength, time of year and panel aspect, will impact how much it's actually generating at any given moment.

Because the panels are technically portable (if not a bit large), SMB owners can technically lift them and install them at new premises if they move. No electricians or complex scaffolding is required.

As for its domestic offering, which sold out its first 500 kits in just two weeks, nine in 10 (89%) customers opted for the 920W pairing.

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