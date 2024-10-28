Microsoft reveals new EMEA leadership

Microsoft has announced changes to its senior leadership team across the EMEA market as part of its commitment to supporting new and emerging technologies such as AI and automation.

The company announced Clare Barclay’s appointment as President of Enterprise & Industry for EMEA, a role that will see her retire from her current position as CEO of Microsoft UK, which she has held since October 2020.

In her place, fellow Microsoft worker Darren Hardman will step in as CEO of Microsoft UK on November 1.

Microsoft EMEA leadership shake-up

Previously serving as Microsoft UK’s chief executie, Barclay’s successes include setting up high-profile partnerships with companies such as the London Stock Exchange Group, Vodafone and Sainsbury’s, with a focus on artificial intelligence.

In her new role, Barclay has been tasked with driving growth and digital transformation across 120 EMEA markets, working closely with partners and startups to encourage the adoption of AI tools.

Hardman, who joined Microsoft in May 2023, will lead the company’s operations through its next phase of growth. Having served as the UK&I CEO for Amazon Web Services, among other roles, Microsoft credited him for his extensive work in the UK tech sector. Before moving to Microsoft, Hardman worked with the government’s Digital Skills Council.

“Clare and Darren both bring unique strengths and insights to their new roles," noted Ralph Haupter, President of Microsoft EMEA. "With this strategic leadership transition, we will bring the best of our industry and AI execution to our UK and EMEA customers.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company also used the announcement as an opportunity to reinforce its commitment to Britain, adding that Microsoft employs around 6,000 workers in the UK with offices in Paddington, Manchester and Edinburgh, and a headquarters in Reading.