Microsoft and UK government sign multi-year tech agreement

The UK Government has signed a major deal with Microsoft which will see organizations across the country get access to more powerful AI tools.

Speaking at the company's Microsoft AI Tour London event, the pair revealed a five-year partnership which they hope will give public sector firms the chance to utilize the latest in Microsoft technology, including the Copilot AI platform.

Going forward, the partnership will allow public sector organizations to get access to better deals and cost savings across the Microsoft portfolio, including Microsoft 365, Azure cloud platform, Business Applications, and for the first time, Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Microsoft UK Government deal

The UK Government believes this will help organizations boost their efficiency and productivity at a time when many are under pressure to cut budgets and ensure agility.

It is also hoped to help address the AI digital skills gap that has become a major talking point as usage of the technology skyrockets across the business world.

The UK Government is also aiming to build a new generation of cloud services to help its digital transformation journey, and Microsoft will play its part by offering support and its AI technology.

“AI technologies present a unique opportunity to transform public services and fuel the UK’s economic growth," noted Clare Barclay, CEO, Microsoft UK.

“This exciting new five-year partnership will mean Microsoft can continue to support the UK Government to create a world-class, digital-first public sector infrastructure, that will improve service delivery for citizens across the whole of the UK and create opportunities for all.”