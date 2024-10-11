Microsoft reveals new AI tools to help doctors and nurses workload

Microsoft has unveiled a suite of healthcare-focused AI tools designed to enhance efficiency within the industry by tackling the burden of administrative workloads.

The new tools include advanced medical imaging models, an AI-driven healthcare agent service and an automated documentation solution for nurses in order for the industry to tackle insufficient workforces, growing patient lists and increasing costs.

The newly added multimodal medical imaging foundation models promise to handle different types of data, including medical imaging, genomics and clinical records. Organizations will be able to build, fine-tune and deploy AI solutions using the healthcare AI models to plug gaps that are currently being left by inefficiencies, a lack of time and an overload of patients.

Microsoft wants to solve the healthcare crisis with AI

“By integrating AI into health care, our goal is to reduce the strain on medical staff, foster the collective health team collaboration, enhance the overall efficiency of healthcare systems across the country," noted Mary Varghese Presti, VP of Portfolio Evolution and Incubation at Microsoft Health and Life Sciences.

Microsoft has also promised to tackle the accessibility of healthcare data. Typically unstructured and with limited data management systems, the tech giant wants to overcome this challenge with its analytics and data platform, Fabric.

Key to this will be the conversational data integration from DAX Copilot, which automates the creation of clinical notes to reduce administrative workloads.

Joe Petro, Corporate VP of Healthcare and Life Sciences Solutions and Platforms at Microsoft, added: “Microsoft’s AI-powered solutions are helping lead these efforts by streamlining workflows, improving data integration, and utilizing AI to deliver better outcomes for healthcare professionals, researchers and scientists, payors, providers, medtech developers, and ultimately the patients they all serve.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Currently in public preview, Microsoft hopes that the early look at its upcoming AI tools will serve as a powerful indication of its effort to become an integral part of healthcare systems globally.