Lowest price ever: Netgear’s Orbi 770 is the best Wi-Fi 7 mesh router for the home we've tested
The Wi-Fi 7 mesh system is competitively priced, and perfect for homes and small businesses
The Netgear Orbi 770 mesh router system is one of the best we've ever tested, scoring 4.5 stars in our review. Now, it's just hit its lowest ever price at Amazon.
• Best for: Home users and small businesses that need strong Wi-Fi coverage in every room without dead zones.
• The deal: The Netgear Orbi 770 Wi-Fi 7 mesh system three pack is now £579 (was £759) at Amazon.
• Why it matters: Under testing, we found this mesh system delivered "impressive Wi-Fi 7 speeds at a competitive price." It's tri-band model that takes full advantage of Wi-Fi 7 speeds, reaching up to 11Gbp. Coverage is up to 6,750 sq ft from the router and two satellites, which is ideal of large premises. There's support for MLO, up to 100 connected devices, and a 2.5 Gig internet port for full-speed fibre connections.
This is the 3-pack configuration: one Orbi 770 router plus two satellite units, built to blanket a larger home in strong signal without the dead zones a single router leaves behind.
- Don't need the 3-pack? The 2-pack Orbi 770 is now £450 (was £550) at Amazon
Why we recommend it
When we put the Orbi 770 to the test, we found it offered "excellent performance for home users and small businesses," scoring it 4.5 stars.
It might be cheaper than the flagship Orbi 970 series, but it "doesn’t cut any corners when it comes to performance." It did aa great job of extending wireless connectivity to hard-to-reach areas of the house during review.
Bonus points for the easy-to-use app, which lets you set up guest Wi-Fi accounts and IoT networks. It's simple to get started, although some features are locked behind an optional subscription.
Overall, we rated it the top pick for homes in our guide to the best mesh Wi-Fi systems.
Price Context & Historical Value
At £579, this is an all-time low for the Orbi 770 series. It proved to be a strong all-round performer at an affordable price (well, compared to the Orbi 970). At this deal price, it's about on par with the Amazon eero 7 Pro.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Netgear Orbi 770 if...
You want whole-home Wi-Fi 7 coverage to eliminate internet dead zones, especially if you have a lot of devices or run a multi-gig fibre connection.
❌ Skip the Netgear Orbi 770 if...
You live in a flat or smaller house where a single router or two-pack model will suit you better, or you don't have devices for Wi-Fi 7 speeds with no plans to future-proof or upgrade.
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Bryan M. Wolfe is a staff writer at TechRadar, iMore, and wherever Future can use him. Though his passion is Apple-based products, he doesn't have a problem using Windows and Android. Bryan's a single father of a 15-year-old daughter and a puppy, Isabelle. Thanks for reading!
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