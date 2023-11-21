I love testing mini PCs and these are my personal picks for best deals on Black Friday

Here at TechRadar Pro, we've been tracking all the best Black Friday mini PC deals you can buy right now - but after some careful deliberation, these are the ones I recommend putting on your Black Friday wishlist.

Mini PCs are some of the smallest computers you can buy. Having tested out many the best mini PCs, I can tell you despite their size, they have a massive range of uses, from home entertainment setups and media servers to digital signage and data storage.

Quite how mini you’d like your mini PC is up to you, with the likes of the Mac mini sitting on the larger end of the scale, and some others being small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. Some even boast the best processing power on the market, from the likes of Intel, AMD, and Apple silicon. However, always check processing power as you won’t always find the same CPUs as in desktop PCs. Also check for things like connectivity, storage, and OS. For the most customizable experience, opt for a barebones model that you can effectively build into your dream machine.

For more savings, check out our hub for the best Black Friday deals across hardware, software, and more.

Today's best mini PC deals

Mac mini 2023 M2 256GB: was $599 Now $499 at Amazon

Save $100 In our Apple Mac mini review , we said it was the best mini PC you could buy at the time. This model, powered by the M2 SoC, has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, plus 8GB of memory. For a small machine, it boasts impressive connectivity, including Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 also ensure seamless transfers, and you can hook up this small desktop to a pair of Thunderbolt displays, one at up to 6K and another at up to 5K.

Beelink S12 Pro: was $189 Now $152 at Amazon

Despite a wallet-friendly price, the S12 Pro has a 3.4GHz Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-N100 processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and support for up to two 4K displays via HDMI. It ships with a 500GB SSD, but is upgrade-friendly up to 2TB with a 2.5-inch 7mm HDD or an M.2 SSD. If you don’t need as much performance, there are 3.4GHz Alder Lake-N95 versions available, too.

Beelink SER5 Pro: was $349 Now $279 at Amazon

Save $70 If AMD power is more your thing, the SER5 Pro uses a 4.3GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor with built-in AMD Radeon 8 Cores Graphics up to 1900 MHz. It’s another upgrade-friendly mini PC capable of up to 2x32GB DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB M.2 SSD, shipping as standard with 16GB memory and 1TB storage. It supports up to three 4K screens via HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C.

KAMRUI AK1 Plus: was $250 Now $136 at Amazon

Save $114 This KAMRUI mini PC is powered by the popular N95 processor and ships with 8GB of memory and 256GB of M.2 SSD storage, though you can upgrade it to 2TB.v The 5x5” unit is designed to be mounted on the back of your monitor if desk space is limited, and supports a dual-screen setup up to 4K. The bargain price makes it a great option for basic office tasks, personal use, and even a home entertainment setup. There are 16GB RAM models available with 512GB and 1TB SSD, too.

Blackview MP80: was $300 Now $199 at Amazon

Save $101 with coupon Blackview’s smart-looking answer to the mini PC is unsurprisingly powered by the 3.4GHz N95 chip, a popular processor for these small form factor desktops, but it gets 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, which Blackview says is 35% faster than DDR4 and 25% more power efficient. Of its 11 ports, three are HDMI, which support 4K displays, and if the going gets really tough, its cooling fan is designed to be quiet with noise-cancelling technology.

GMKtec Mini PC: was $140 Now $130 at Amazon

Save $10 This model has the last word in terms of size, measuring just 2.8x2.8”, making it among the most portable mini PCs you can buy. The Intel N5105 is best suited to light workloads, but it’s not short on RAM with 8GB. You can also add to the built-in 128GB M.2 SSD with microSD cards up to 128GB. Wireless connectivity is limited to Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 5, but you’ll have the pick of USB 3.2, USB-C, Gigabit Ethernet, and a pair of HDMI ports with support for up to 4K.

KAMRUI GK3 Plus: was $300 Now $170 at Amazon

If backwards compatibility is key, then you’ll value the VGA connection that this mini PC offers, alongside a pair of HDMI ports. There are no fewer than four USB ports, split equally between 2.0 and 3.0 speeds. The popular 3.4GHz N95 chip is backed up by 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage, but if this is more than you need, you can also pick an 8GB/256GB model with that same N95 processor. Equally, a 2.5” SSD up to 2TB is supported if you need to go the other way.

ACEMAGICIAN Micro PC: was $373 Now $269 at Amazon

Save $104 With the right components, mini PCs can make great additions to any gaming setup. In the case of this ACEMAGICIAN model, it’s powered by the 4.3GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD (which is upgradable), but you can also pick from models with 32GB RAM or a more powerful 4.9GHz Ryzen 9 6900HX chip. It features fast-speed Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and HDMI, DisplayPort and Type-C ports to ensure maximum compatibility with your existing setup.