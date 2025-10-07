Here's the cheapest colour laser printer just in time for Amazon Big Deals Day - plus you can get extra £35 off!

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are live, and one of the best-value printers in the UK right now is the Brother HL-L3220CWE Colour Wireless LED Printer, available for £169, plus you can claim an extra £35 off through Brother’s official site and get a three-year warranty!

That’s an excellent deal for a fast, professional-quality colour laser printer with wireless and mobile connectivity.

Colour laser printers are a smart investment for home offices and small businesses that need pin sharp, consistent results without the ongoing cost of ink. They’re built for speed, reliability, and low maintenance, making them ideal for reports, invoices, and marketing materials.

Modern colour laser printers also feature Wi-Fi connectivity, automatic duplex printing, and mobile app integration, combining convenience with professional performance.

Whether you’re upgrading from an inkjet or buying your first home office printer, these models deliver the perfect balance of quality and efficiency. They print quickly, use toner that lasts longer than ink cartridges, and are designed to handle everyday tasks with ease.

Today's best colour laser printer Prime Day deals

Brother HL-L3220CWE Colour Wireless LED Printer : £169 at Amazon The Brother HL-L3220CWE is a compact laser printer that delivers up to 18ppm in both colour and black. It supports wireless and mobile printing, plus it comes with a 4-month EcoPro trial with automatic toner deliveries so you'll never run low. It can connect via USB and Wi-Fi, and it’s backed by Brother’s reliable technology, ideal for home offices needing crisp prints without hassle. It's already very reasonably priced, but you can claim £35 cashback and a three year warranty through the official Brother site.

Xerox C230dni A4 22ppm Colour Wireless Laser Printer: £174.93 at Amazon The Xerox C230dni offers speedy printing at 22 ppm with automatic duplex (2-sided) printing and strong network connectivity via Wi-Fi Direct, Ethernet, and USB. It also features advanced security protections to safeguard documents and data. With its balanced mix of speed, connectivity, and quality, it’s a solid choice for shared office settings or home users.

HP LaserJet Pro MFP 3302fdw: was £479.99 now £259.99 at Amazon The HP LaserJet Pro MFP 3302fdw is a premium all-in-one colour laser printer built for small and medium businesses. It prints, scans, copies, and faxes at speeds up to 25 pages per minute, with automatic two-sided printing, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet connectivity. Featuring a touchscreen and front USB port, it delivers pro-level security and reliability. During Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, it’s down 46% to £259.99 from £479.99 - a huge saving.

