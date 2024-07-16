Here is how I'm building a home office for less than $500 this Amazon Prime Day

The best Amazon Prime Day deals are a great opportunity to build a home office on a budget, especially if you can get a fully functioning hybrid workspace for less than $500.

That's why I've assembled this guide of the best home office deals for you to snap up this Amazon Prime Day so you can be your most productive self when working from home.

From PC to standing desk, here are the best deals to build a complete home office.

Furmax Electric Standing Desk 55in: was $175 Now $108 at Amazon

Save $67 That initial discount is huge enough (although a bit more expensive than pre-APD) - and the resulting price is a steal for any standing desk, let alone one with a massive 55in surface space, memory presets, wooden finish options and a durable motor with sturdy, t-shaped feet. Other standing desks look a little more stylish, but that's a compromise with accepting when the Furmax unit is so affordable.

NEO CHAIR Office Computer Desk Chair: was $85 Now $39.98 at Amazon

This office computer desk chair from Neo Chair features a mesh look for optimal airflow. There is built-in lumbar support and you can customize your seating with adjustable tilt, height, and 360-degree swivel. This chair has six colorways.

Beelink Mini S12 mini PC: was $133 Now $119 at Amazon

Save $10 Looking for a wallet-friendly mini PC to play around with? The Mini S12 from Beelink is a compact and portable entry-level computer. This N95-powered PC is one of the cheapest of its category and comes with Windows 11 Pro as well as 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. Ideal for streaming, basic office tasks, and online browsing on a budget.

UnionSine 500GB 2.5": was $33 Now $27 at Amazon

Save 18% This value option from UnionSine won’t blow you away, but at this price - possibly the lowest price we’ve seen for an external HDD - it’s hard to avoid recommending it to anyone who occasionally needs to transfer data across devices. The read and write speeds on USB 3.0 run as high as 133MB/s, which is just fine in a pinch.

Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless Color All-in-One: was $80 Now $60

Save $20 $59 for a printer that does printing, scanning and copying is a steal, and the Pixma is also available as a discounted bundle with black and colored inks. It's wireless, compact, has automated dual-sided printing and works with smartphones. Canon devices tend to be easy to use and good-looking, and that's no different here – it's a tremendous bargain for everyday home use.

Amazon eero Mesh: was $70 Now $40 at Amazon

Save $30 The entry-level eero provides many of the same features as the Pro units, including easy Mesh expansion, easy setup and control from a straightforward smartphone app. This Mesh unit offers 1500 square feet of coverage, it works with Alexa, and is a dual-band 802.11ac device that can cope with everyday streaming, gaming and surfing.

Arzopa 15.6in 1080p portable monitor: was $130 Now $64 at Amazon

Save $66 with Prime If you want a no-fuss full HD 15.6in portable monitor, the Arzopa offers pretty much everything most people will need for presentations, gaming, or a second screen at work. It's a featherlight 1.7lbs and measures just 0.3-inch, with a smart cover for extra portability points. Everything is driven by a single USB-C.

