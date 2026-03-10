Finally some good news for RAM buyers — Corsair’s 32GB Vengeance DDR5-6000 kit is £126 off right now at Amazon
You'll have to act fast though as it won't stay in stock for long at this price
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
If you’ve been keeping an eye on DDR5 prices, you already know how crazy the memory market has become lately. I'm always hunting for good RAM deals and I've found a great one on Amazon.
The Corsair Vengeance DDR5 32GB kit has dropped to £390 (was £516) at Amazon, £126 off a fast 6000MHz memory kit. That's a huge 24% saving.
You get 32GB total capacity split across two 16GB modules, which is a comfortable amount for modern desktop systems. It gives you plenty of breathing room if you’re multitasking heavily, editing photos or video, running development tools, or juggling large projects.
The kit runs at 6000MHz with CL30 timings (30-36-36-76), a combination that offers fast data speeds and low latency on modern AMD and Intel systems.
Today's top DDR5-6000 memory deal
This 32GB DDR5 memory kit, made up of two 16GB DIMMs, supports both AMD EXPO and Intel XMP profiles for easy setup on compatible motherboards. Onboard voltage regulation helps maintain stable power delivery, while Corsair’s low-profile heatspreaders improve cooling and compatibility with larger CPU air coolers.
AMD systems can load the rated performance quickly using EXPO profiles, allowing the motherboard to apply the correct speed and timings with a simple BIOS setting.
Intel builds are covered as well, since the memory also supports XMP profiles for easy configuration on compatible boards.
Corsair places voltage regulation directly on the modules with this DDR5 kit, helping maintain stable power delivery at higher frequencies. That design also allows finer control through Corsair’s iCUE software instead of relying entirely on motherboard settings.
iCUE provides real-time frequency readings, monitoring tools, and additional tuning options if you want to adjust how the memory behaves under different workloads.
The modules use Corsair’s familiar Vengeance heatspreader design in a simple grey finish. The relatively low profile also avoids clearance issues with large air coolers, which can be a problem with some taller memory kits.
A 32GB DDR5 kit like this is a sensible upgrade if you're building a new desktop or expanding an existing system. It gives modern CPUs plenty of bandwidth while leaving room for demanding software and future workloads.
With RAM prices still sky high and no respite on the horizon, this Corsair Vengeance deal is as close to a bargain as you'll find anywhere right now.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.