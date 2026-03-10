Finally some good news for RAM buyers — Corsair’s 32GB Vengeance DDR5-6000 kit is £126 off right now at Amazon

If you’ve been keeping an eye on DDR5 prices, you already know how crazy the memory market has become lately. I'm always hunting for good RAM deals and I've found a great one on Amazon.

The Corsair Vengeance DDR5 32GB kit has dropped to £390 (was £516) at Amazon, £126 off a fast 6000MHz memory kit. That's a huge 24% saving.

You get 32GB total capacity split across two 16GB modules, which is a comfortable amount for modern desktop systems. It gives you plenty of breathing room if you’re multitasking heavily, editing photos or video, running development tools, or juggling large projects.

The kit runs at 6000MHz with CL30 timings (30-36-36-76), a combination that offers fast data speeds and low latency on modern AMD and Intel systems.

Today's top DDR5-6000 memory deal

AMD systems can load the rated performance quickly using EXPO profiles, allowing the motherboard to apply the correct speed and timings with a simple BIOS setting.

Intel builds are covered as well, since the memory also supports XMP profiles for easy configuration on compatible boards.

Corsair places voltage regulation directly on the modules with this DDR5 kit, helping maintain stable power delivery at higher frequencies. That design also allows finer control through Corsair’s iCUE software instead of relying entirely on motherboard settings.

iCUE provides real-time frequency readings, monitoring tools, and additional tuning options if you want to adjust how the memory behaves under different workloads.

The modules use Corsair’s familiar Vengeance heatspreader design in a simple grey finish. The relatively low profile also avoids clearance issues with large air coolers, which can be a problem with some taller memory kits.

A 32GB DDR5 kit like this is a sensible upgrade if you're building a new desktop or expanding an existing system. It gives modern CPUs plenty of bandwidth while leaving room for demanding software and future workloads.

With RAM prices still sky high and no respite on the horizon, this Corsair Vengeance deal is as close to a bargain as you'll find anywhere right now.