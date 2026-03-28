After years of pronouncements that agentic AI was just around the corner, it suddenly crawled into view this year in the form of OpenClaw, a lightweight, flexible means of orchestrating agents.

And I spoke to Daniel Rausch, vice president of Alexa and Echo at Amazon, to find out how the Alexa team is taking advantage of state-of-the-art models with Alexa+.

OpenClaw gives AI digital “hands” that can interact with your PC, the web, and other agents, the same digital tools that human workers would use. Particularly if you spring for a well-equipped Mac mini (the go-to box as macOS is OpenClaw’s original platform) or a PC with a powerful GPU, the local option can save money in the long run.

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But if you’re not careful about permissions and security, configurations can expose passwords and other highly sensitive data.

OpenClaw has already spurred enhancements (like Nvidia’s Nemobot) and rivals (like Perplexity Computer and Claude Cowork Dispatch). These can cost $100 per month or more, and may be well worth it for someone seeking to automate much of a solo business or side hustle.

Yesterday’s friendliness, tomorrow’s foundation

But for mainstream consumers, their best option for using AI to just get stuff done may come via one of the most familiar names in digital assistants.

Rausch explains that Alexa has always been focused on getting things done for customers in the real world.

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"There are things we've believed to be true about what we're going for with Alexa. And we definitely believe that being the world's best personal AI assistant is a worthy thing to be building for customers and that we can get a lot of magical things done. The vision for Alexa has been very consistent over time, but the technology has held us back at times from becoming the ultimate assistant."

Now, after an 18-month gestation that rebuilt Alexa’s architecture from the ground up while maintaining compatibility with 97 percent of the hundreds of millions of devices on which it runs, users are engaging with Alexa Plus two to three times more than they did with the original assistant. In an even more encouraging sign, the engagement level continues to grow over time.

For example, Amazon has seen week-over-week interactions growth in such usage staples as listening to music streams as generative AI takes discovery deep into genres. Smart home interactions--one of the few ways first-gen assistants were able to interact with the real world - are up more than 50 percent versus classic Alexa. Rausch attributes this to Alexa+’s greater understanding of intent.