Dynabook's newest laptop has a 4-year warranty, a swappable battery, a weight of under 1 kg, and even a LAN port

User-replaceable battery and AI power management extend device lifespan

Dynabook Portégé Z40L-N
(Image credit: Dynabook)
  • Dynabook Portégé Z40L-N offers customizable configurations and extended warranties
  • Microsoft Secured-core PC integrates chip-to-cloud security for businesses
  • Live Captions provide real-time transcription for accessibility and efficiency

Dynabook has introduced the Portégé Z40L-N, a business-focused Copilot+ PC business laptop powered by Intel’s latest Core Ultra processor (Series 2), featuring a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) optimized for AI tool workloads.

There's also Intel Arc Graphics for smooth performance in data visualization, video editing software, and video conferencing software.

The business notebook features a 14-inch 16:10 display and weighs under 1 kg, similar to the Dynabook X8/Y and X6/Y released in 2024.

AI-powered efficiency and security

The Z40L-N, however, is housed in a MIL-STD-810H-compliant magnesium alloy chassis, a design typically reserved for rugged laptops to provide protection against drops, shocks, and harsh environmental conditions.

Dynabook has also fitted this lightweight AI notebook with a user-replaceable battery. Additionally, the device supports an AI-driven power management system, including Adaptive Dimming, which optimizes energy consumption based on workload demands to extend battery life.

Designed for professionals who require both mobility and performance, the laptop incorporates AI-driven enhancements such as Windows Studio Effects, which refines video calls with background blur, lighting adjustments, and eye contact correction.

It also includes AI-assisted gesture control for touch-free navigation, allowing users to switch slides and control media with simple hand movements, enhancing presentations and workflow efficiency.

Live Captions provides real-time audio transcription, improving accessibility and workflow efficiency, while security features include Human Presence Detection, which locks the screen when the user steps away, and Peek Alert, which warns of unauthorized onlookers.

As a Microsoft Secured-core PC, the Z40L-N prioritizes security with chip-to-cloud protection and integrates Windows Hello biometric authentication, enabling quick and secure login through facial recognition or fingerprint scanning.

“Businesses today demand smarter, more efficient computing solutions that keep pace with the rapidly evolving digital workplace," said James Robbins, General Manager, Dynabook Americas, Inc.

"The Portégé Z40L-N represents a new era of AI-powered business laptops—one that not only enhances productivity but also redefines how professionals interact with technology.”

Despite its compact form, the Z40L-N offers a full range of connectivity options, including USB-C/Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, USB-A, and a LAN port, while Wi-Fi 7 support ensures faster, more stable wireless connections.

The Dynabook Portégé Z40L-N comes with a 3-year warranty on preconfigured EZ-Buy models and a 4-year warranty for Built-to-Order versions, with optional on-site support available to minimize downtime.

The laptop is available immediately, with preconfigured models starting at $1,699. Custom configurations are also available.

“By harnessing numerous productivity- and performance-focused applications for edge AI in our latest systems, Dynabook is empowering organizations with unparalleled intelligence, security, and mobility," Robbins added.

"We’re dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation to ensure our customers stay ahead in an increasingly intelligent world.”

